How much is S.F. making off of parking meters?

By Carmela, By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
 2 days ago
One of San Francisco's nearly 30,000 parking meters awaits payment. By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Across San Francisco, 29,313 diligent public servants are perpetually stationed. They are The City’s fleet of parking meters — used for curbside collection or at city-owned parking lots — and on the job generally from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Since San Francisco’s adoption of demand-responsive parking at the start of 2017, after a successful pilot from 2011 to 2014, these meters have collected $326 million. The demand-responsive pricing model allows The City to adjust hourly meter rates gradually and periodically — up or down — based on demand. The changes occur at an increment of 25 cents an hour. The goal is to optimize prices so that parking isn't so expensive that spaces aren't used, but is expensive enough to keep some spaces open and accessible.

The SFPark program revealed that meter rates decreased over time on average (as meters sought to drive up demand in some areas), the time drivers spent searching for meters went down, and miles traveled shrank as a result of less circling the city for spots, according to the SFMTA.

Detailed revenue transaction data from DataSF, last updated Dec. 5, 2022, shows the top five grossing meters in The City since January 2017 are at the following locations:

California Street and Steiner Street parking lot, Pacific Heights: $359,350California Street and Steiner Street parking lot, Pacific Heights: $235,455California Street and Steiner Street parking lot, Pacific Heights: $179,056Castro and 18th Street parking lot, The Castro: $177,5578th Avenue and Irving Street parking lot, Inner Sunset: $169,199

All top five grossing meters are stationed in SFMTA street parking lots. In these parking lots, a few meters are assigned to an array of spots (in place of the one-to-one system of curb parking). As a result, the payments pile up.

Since the start of 2022, the meters in the top three spots on this list have brought in a total of $236,212 — for this year, they rank first, second and sixth highest grossing, respectively.

There is a fourth meter placed in the California Street and Steiner Street parking lot in Pacific Heights, where the top three earners are placed. The fourth meter also broke the top 10 highest earning since 2017 (it ranked sixth place), with $153,213. The lot is just off of San Francisco's Filmore Street, a popular strip for a city promenade. The street boasts city classics like Pizzeria Delfina and Harry's Bar.

This year so far meters have accrued $51,021,361 in funds — compared to $30,686,438 in 2020 and $51,525,401 in 2021, when the pandemic slowed tourism and local travel (but also led to an uptick in driving amid public transit ridership declines ).

Most meter-goers pay by card (credit or tap pay) — 46% according to DataSF, using data from 2017 to present. A smaller percentage opt for old school, with 14% fronting the cash. The remaining 18% take the tech route, paying by phone.

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

