These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
Amazon's Ad Verification program offers select users $2 per month for sharing their traffic data. It is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel, an invite-only program that offers users financial rewards. The voluntary program could raise privacy concerns over how Amazon handles customer data. Some Amazon users will now earn $2...
Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology
Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers
Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Secret Double Octopus unveils phishing-resistant passwordless MFA capabilities
Secret Double Octopus (SDO) has unveiled the new phishing-resistant passwordless MFA capabilities for customers with password-centric directory infrastructure. Organizations using SDO’s Octopus Platform can achieve Presidential Executive Order M-22-09’s phishing-resistant MFA mandates and meet stringent cyber insurance criteria with new capabilities available to adopters of the company’s Octopus Authentication Platform.
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
Facebook Dating Gets Age Verification To Prevent Minors From Accessing 'Experiences Meant For Adults'
Meta Platforms Inc. META is adding age verification tools to Facebook Dating to ensure that only adults can use the service. What Happened: On Monday, Meta announced the expansion of the age verification test to Facebook Dating in the U.S. The platform requires users to be 18 or above to sign up for and access Facebook Dating services.
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Around 300K Android Devices May Be Infected with Malware That Steals Facebook Credentials
Android malware has been spreading in the form of reading and education apps, which have been ongoing since 2018. The trojan has infected at least 300,000 devices from 71 countries, according to reports, with Vietnam taking in more hits than most. The malware could be found in Google Play, although it has already been taken down.
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet
Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
Cyber Security vs Information Security
If you’ve had any involvement at all with security you’ll have come across people using cyber security and information security. , and others arguing (loudly and passionately) that they’re completely distinct. In typical style, I’d weigh in with the fact that they are both wrong. Given...
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
Making The Case For mmWave In An Evolving 5G Market Featured
The 3GPP 5G specification was unique in that it included the use of mmwave technology. The telecommunications industry has broadly recognized that demand for wireless services is increasing at an exponential rate, and the use additional frequency spectrum in the mmwave band from 24 GHz to 43 GHz is required to meet such demand. This situation is illustrated in Figure 1, as presented by the research group Mobile Experts in their April, 2022 report “5G Millimeter Wave 2022”.
Bitwarden adopts passwordless authentication for its web vault
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Let's be honest: we're all supposed to use unique passwords for everything, but who has that kind of mental bandwidth? Most of us either remember a few passwords and uses them in rotation across websites, or remember just one master password required for a dedicated password manager. LastPass may be in recovery from its second serious security incident this year, but rival services are busy adding quality-of-life features like passwordless authentication. One of our favorite password managers, Bitwarden, now allows you to log into the service's web vault using just the smartphone app, bypassing the need for a master password every time.
NowSecure Commences Mobile Pen Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) to Scale Security More Efficiently
NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, today launched its latest offering, NowSecure Mobile Pen Testing as a Service (PTaaS), to bridge the gap between automated and manual mobile security assessments for continuous security. Designed to provide mobile developers and security teams with a more cost-effective, efficient pen testing solution, NowSecure PTaaS combines periodic expert manual assessments with automated continuous testing to optimize for full coverage at a higher frequency rate. With this combination, the all-in-one portal and service can quickly identify issues earlier in the developer pipeline and provide consultative guidance to rapidly remediate security issues and speed deployment of high-quality software into production.
Mosaic Partners With Safe Security on Real-Time Cyber Risk Evaluation
HAMILTON, Bermuda & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Mosaic Insurance has launched a pioneering platform powered by California-based Safe Security to help underwriters evaluate cyber risk for brokers and insureds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005143/en/ From Left to Right: Liam Jones, Mosaic’s Head of Business Development, Yosha DeLong, Mosaic’s Global Head of Cyber, and Pankaj Goyal, Safe Security’s SVP of Cyberinsurance and Data Science. (Photo: Business Wire)
Form-Grabbing Malware: A Silent Threat to Your Online Security
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Form-grabbing malware silently infects thousands of computers daily, often without the user noticing it. If you are not paying attention, this kind of malware can snatch your sensitive data and grant access to your computer to other malicious hackers, who can use it to spam you or steal more of your information.
NCS4 Survey Sheds Light on Venue Security Challenges, Solutions
Securing sports stadiums and arenas has never been a simple task, but in today’s high-tech world, the threats facing venue operators are many, varied and increasingly require sophisticated strategies and tools to counteract them. From securing vital cyber infrastructure to thwarting gun violence, operators have a lot on their plate.
