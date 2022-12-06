ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
9to5Mac

Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology

Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
PYMNTS

Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers

Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
techaiapp.com

Secret Double Octopus unveils phishing-resistant passwordless MFA capabilities

Secret Double Octopus (SDO) has unveiled the new phishing-resistant passwordless MFA capabilities for customers with password-centric directory infrastructure. Organizations using SDO’s Octopus Platform can achieve Presidential Executive Order M-22-09’s phishing-resistant MFA mandates and meet stringent cyber insurance criteria with new capabilities available to adopters of the company’s Octopus Authentication Platform.
marktechpost.com

Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
TechRadar

A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays

Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
itechpost.com

Around 300K Android Devices May Be Infected with Malware That Steals Facebook Credentials

Android malware has been spreading in the form of reading and education apps, which have been ongoing since 2018. The trojan has infected at least 300,000 devices from 71 countries, according to reports, with Vietnam taking in more hits than most. The malware could be found in Google Play, although it has already been taken down.
Benzinga

Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet

Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
hackernoon.com

Cyber Security vs Information Security

If you’ve had any involvement at all with security you’ll have come across people using cyber security and information security. , and others arguing (loudly and passionately) that they’re completely distinct. In typical style, I’d weigh in with the fact that they are both wrong. Given...
datafloq.com

The Role of Data Governance in Data Management

Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
salestechstar.com

Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives

The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
thefastmode.com

Making The Case For mmWave In An Evolving 5G Market Featured

The 3GPP 5G specification was unique in that it included the use of mmwave technology. The telecommunications industry has broadly recognized that demand for wireless services is increasing at an exponential rate, and the use additional frequency spectrum in the mmwave band from 24 GHz to 43 GHz is required to meet such demand. This situation is illustrated in Figure 1, as presented by the research group Mobile Experts in their April, 2022 report “5G Millimeter Wave 2022”.
Android Police

Bitwarden adopts passwordless authentication for its web vault

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Let's be honest: we're all supposed to use unique passwords for everything, but who has that kind of mental bandwidth? Most of us either remember a few passwords and uses them in rotation across websites, or remember just one master password required for a dedicated password manager. LastPass may be in recovery from its second serious security incident this year, but rival services are busy adding quality-of-life features like passwordless authentication. One of our favorite password managers, Bitwarden, now allows you to log into the service's web vault using just the smartphone app, bypassing the need for a master password every time.
itsecuritywire.com

NowSecure Commences Mobile Pen Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) to Scale Security More Efficiently

NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, today launched its latest offering, NowSecure Mobile Pen Testing as a Service (PTaaS), to bridge the gap between automated and manual mobile security assessments for continuous security. Designed to provide mobile developers and security teams with a more cost-effective, efficient pen testing solution, NowSecure PTaaS combines periodic expert manual assessments with automated continuous testing to optimize for full coverage at a higher frequency rate. With this combination, the all-in-one portal and service can quickly identify issues earlier in the developer pipeline and provide consultative guidance to rapidly remediate security issues and speed deployment of high-quality software into production.
The Associated Press

Mosaic Partners With Safe Security on Real-Time Cyber Risk Evaluation

HAMILTON, Bermuda & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Mosaic Insurance has launched a pioneering platform powered by California-based Safe Security to help underwriters evaluate cyber risk for brokers and insureds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005143/en/ From Left to Right: Liam Jones, Mosaic’s Head of Business Development, Yosha DeLong, Mosaic’s Global Head of Cyber, and Pankaj Goyal, Safe Security’s SVP of Cyberinsurance and Data Science. (Photo: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com

Form-Grabbing Malware: A Silent Threat to Your Online Security

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Form-grabbing malware silently infects thousands of computers daily, often without the user noticing it. If you are not paying attention, this kind of malware can snatch your sensitive data and grant access to your computer to other malicious hackers, who can use it to spam you or steal more of your information.
athleticbusiness.com

NCS4 Survey Sheds Light on Venue Security Challenges, Solutions

Securing sports stadiums and arenas has never been a simple task, but in today’s high-tech world, the threats facing venue operators are many, varied and increasingly require sophisticated strategies and tools to counteract them. From securing vital cyber infrastructure to thwarting gun violence, operators have a lot on their plate.

