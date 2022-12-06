Read full article on original website
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearms Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to charges that he illegally possessed a firearm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Marquese Redmon pleaded guilty Monday to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show in July 2022, Minneapolis police officers...
Man dies after shooting on St. Paul's East Side
A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound in St. Paul's Greater East Side just after midnight Tuesday. The St. Paul Police Department said it received a report of a "man down" in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane, and arrived to find the man unconscious and not breathing having been shot.
KIMT
Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
knsiradio.com
Apartment Building Fire Under Investigation
(KNSI) — The cause of a fire in a laundry room at a St. Cloud apartment building is underway. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, they were called to the building on the 1200 block of East St. Germain Street at about 9:20 Tuesday night. Multiple callers said there was smoke on the first floor, which appeared to be coming from the laundry area. The fire was quickly put out and contained in the laundry room.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud’s New Chief and Assistant Chief of Police Sworn in Monday Night
(KNSI) – A new era has officially started for the St. Cloud Police Department’s two new top cops. Police Chief Jeff Oxton (right) and Assistant Police Chief Brett Mushatt (left) took the oath of office at Monday night’s city council meeting. Both grew up in St. Cloud, with Oxton graduating from Apollo High School and Mushatt from Tech.
Dozens of businesses get behind Twin Cities Toy Drive for BIPOC kids
MINNEAPOLIS — Filmmaker Adrian Wilson covered the 2020 unrest in his documentary "A Letter to Bryson", which won a 2022 Twin Cities Film Fest Audience Award. Still, he felt inspired to do more. "I just kind of saw how everything worked out after the pandemic and after the uprising,"...
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
Is It Illegal To Cut Through A Parking Lot In Minnesota?
The light is turned red as you drive up to an intersection, you could pull through the corner gas station parking lot, miss the red light, make your turn, and save some time. If you aren't guilty of corner-cutting you have at least considered it a time or two. So...
boreal.org
Recounts underway in Cook County, other counties for Minnesota House seats 3A, 3B
In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
franchising.com
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
