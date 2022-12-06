ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

knsiradio.com

St. Paul Police Release Bodycam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting

(KNSI) – The St. Paul Police Department released bodycam and dashcam footage from an officer-involved shooting Monday evening. Per police radio traffic prior to the shooting, they were called to the area for a domestic assault that had just happened. Footage shows an officer telling dispatch he sees a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul

(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
SAINT PAUL, MN
krrw.com

Family Members ID Man Shot, Killed By St. Paul Police

(St. Paul, MN) — Family members are identifying the man shot and killed by St. Paul police. The Star Tribune is reporting that 24-year-old Howard Johnson was shot by police Monday night in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Police say he was trying to commit a carjacking and pointed a gun when officers moved in to make an arrest and was shot. Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he died. Officers’ body cameras captured the incident.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting on St. Paul's East Side

A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound in St. Paul's Greater East Side just after midnight Tuesday. The St. Paul Police Department said it received a report of a "man down" in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane, and arrived to find the man unconscious and not breathing having been shot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
ROCHESTER, MN
knsiradio.com

Apartment Building Fire Under Investigation

(KNSI) — The cause of a fire in a laundry room at a St. Cloud apartment building is underway. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, they were called to the building on the 1200 block of East St. Germain Street at about 9:20 Tuesday night. Multiple callers said there was smoke on the first floor, which appeared to be coming from the laundry area. The fire was quickly put out and contained in the laundry room.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud’s New Chief and Assistant Chief of Police Sworn in Monday Night

(KNSI) – A new era has officially started for the St. Cloud Police Department’s two new top cops. Police Chief Jeff Oxton (right) and Assistant Police Chief Brett Mushatt (left) took the oath of office at Monday night’s city council meeting. Both grew up in St. Cloud, with Oxton graduating from Apollo High School and Mushatt from Tech.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
franchising.com

The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

