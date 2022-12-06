Read full article on original website
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
hypebeast.com
Bogey Boys Presents Its Holiday '22 Golf Collection
Since launching in February 2021, Bogey Boys has made a habit of releasing seasonally themed golf collections that pull heavily from nostalgic styles of the 70’s and 80’s. The brand that started as a passion project of recording artist Macklemore has now unveiled its second holiday collection, featuring matching sets and standalone pieces that can be styled for either golf or casual wear.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Emily Ratajkowski’s Vintage Party Dress Is a Resurgent Noughties Favorite
Emily Ratajkowski is the perfect match for vintage Roberto Cavalli. Back in the noughties, the designer specialized in fun-loving, flesh-baring party dresses—and Emily just wore one from the fall 2004 collection to a festive event. Sourced from Brooklyn-based vintage collector Marie Laboucarié of Nina Gabbana Vintage—who has an eye...
hypebeast.com
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
hypebeast.com
Combat the Cold With the Albino & Preto x Double Goose Collection
Following a collaboration with Saucony, Albino & Preto has now teamed up with Double Goose for a winter-ready release. Serving as the latest from the jiu-jitsu lifestyle imprint, the Albino & Preto x Double Goose collection serves to marry the worlds of martial arts and fashion. Leading the special range...
Shop The Latest Vogue X Puma Collection Now
Vogue X Puma: This special collaboration features timeless sport silhouettes, spotlighting a space where the gym meets the runway. Bold branding and a dramatic color palette round out this exceptional collection, ready to bring sport-inspired fashion to a whole new generation. Check out new takes on classic PUMA footwear, plus apparel—and more pieces featuring Vogue’s logo alongside the iconic PUMA cat. Shop Vogue X Puma today!
These 3 Timeless Shoes Look the Chicest With Every Denim Style
Jeans are arguably one of the most versatile wardrobe staples. As a result, a variety of pieces pair flawlessly with that ideal denim cut. For the purpose of this story, I thought I'd focus on a few shoe silhouettes that I think look particularly chic with any jeans style, from wide- to straight-leg silhouettes.
The North Face's Neon Collection is bold, and not just for the sake of it
The latest chapter in the 'It's More Than a Jacket' campaign, the new collection features bold colours, so you can be seen easier
hypebeast.com
Alexander McQueen's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Is Taking Tailoring to the Dark Side
Sarah Burton exquisitely distills Lee Alexander McQueen’s legacy into everything she touches under her helm as the Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, and Pre-Spring/Summer 2023‘s menswear array is nothing but quintessential of the House. Tailoring is sharp and traditional at first glance, but tweaks have been made to elements like the lapels, shoulders and waists to nip, tuck, accentuate, and oversize the blazers for a contemporary look. Likewise, the use of utilitarian dealing throughout PSS23 elevates conventional menswear into a darker realm, something we feel Mr. McQueen would be proud of.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas and Renna Jewels Launch a Whimsical Capsule Collection
Yesterday, two of New York City’s most talented creatives celebrated their collaboration. Renna Brown-Taher, of Renna Jewels, partnered with her longtime friend Alejandra Alonso Rojas, of her eponymous ready-to-wear line, to create a dazzling capsule collection of fine jewelry just in time for the holidays. An intimate breakfast at...
hypebeast.com
Arc’teryx Unveils Its System_A Drop 4 Collection
Continuing its System_A, Arc’teryx has now returned with the fourth drop of its performance-focused division that explores the intersection between outdoor technology and disruptive style. Helmed by Taka Kasuga, the line was launched in 2021 and “embodies the innovative spirit of its parent company. System_A delivers performance-ready garments designed to endure extreme conditions and with a distinctly youthful spirit.”
Vogue Club Gets Ready for the Fashion Awards with Christine Quinn
You’re likely already familiar with Christine Quinn—the breakout star of hit reality-TV show Selling Sunset, which Vogue once described as “manna from property-porn heaven”—but do you know just how obsessed she is with fashion? In this exclusive Vogue Club video, we get ready with Christine for the Fashion Awards in London—we’re talking full glam, plus a blockbuster Andrea Brocca custom gown (in black duchess satin, no less)—and dig a little deeper into her love of show-stopping style…
In London, Tilda Swinton Hosted an Unexpectedly Raucous British Fashion Awards After-Party
As founder of indie magazines Dazed & Confused and AnOther—and father to Lila Moss with his ex-partner Kate—editor Jefferson Hack has likely witnessed plenty of debauched nights out in his time. Still, it’s hard to imagine that few will hold the same sentimental value as last night’s Fashion Awards afterparty in London.
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Watch Lea Michele Do Her Funny Girl Stage Makeup
It’s Lea Michele’s moment, and she’s not taking it for granted. “This is the perfect timing for me to be doing this show,” says the 36-year-old star of starring as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl’s much-talked-about revival on Broadway. Though she’s no stranger to the spotlight on the Great White Way, Michele relishes playing the role of her dreams while parenting her two-year-old son in New York City. But how does the Glee alum balance it all? For her, it’s all about self-care. “I really believe [that] if I’m taking care of myself and doing all the things that are good for me and my body, then it really helps me do my job best [and] be a really good mom,” she says. Today, Michele takes Vogue backstage for a behind-the-scenes peek at her preshow beauty routine, from refreshing skin care to her stage-ready makeup techniques.
After Almost 20 Years in Business, Nili Lotan is Launching Handbags
Nili Lotan believes that her mission on Earth is to connect with women, and that making clothes—and now accessories!—is a tool for her to do so. This is what she tells me on the eve of her handbag launch. The Israeli-American designer has been creating sophisticated wardrobe staples for almost 20 years, having launched her eponymous label in 2003. With a growing direct-to-consumer site (she says it’ll reach 60% of her business next year), and expansions into menswear and accessories, Lotan has slowly but steadily grown within the luxury space by focusing on wardrobe-building—i.e. dressing women for their everyday lives.
