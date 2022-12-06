It’s Lea Michele’s moment, and she’s not taking it for granted. “This is the perfect timing for me to be doing this show,” says the 36-year-old star of starring as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl’s much-talked-about revival on Broadway. Though she’s no stranger to the spotlight on the Great White Way, Michele relishes playing the role of her dreams while parenting her two-year-old son in New York City. But how does the Glee alum balance it all? For her, it’s all about self-care. “I really believe [that] if I’m taking care of myself and doing all the things that are good for me and my body, then it really helps me do my job best [and] be a really good mom,” she says. Today, Michele takes Vogue backstage for a behind-the-scenes peek at her preshow beauty routine, from refreshing skin care to her stage-ready makeup techniques.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO