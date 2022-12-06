ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry's reaction to Andrew Nembhard sinking a three-pointer over him late in their game against the Indiana Pacers went viral.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, Stephen Curry has made a mockery of defenders with his exceptional ball-handling skills, which enable him to create space and then drill some gut-wrenching three-pointers. It doesn't get any less amazing the more we see of it and we have probably seen more of it this season, as he has been on an absolute tear.

Against the Indiana Pacers, however, Steph got a bit of his own medicine. On paper, this game was a freebie for the Golden State Warriors , as the Pacers were without Myles Turner as well as Tyrese Haliburton and they were also on the second night of a back-to-back. All signs pointed to a win for the Warriors, but Andrew Nembhard had other ideas.

Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral

Nembhard was a little-known player outside of Indianapolis just last week before he burst on the scene by drilling a game-winner against the Los Angeles Lakers. As if handing LeBron James a defeat wasn't enough, Nembhard sunk Curry and his Warriors with a game-high 31 points on 13-21 shooting from the field. There was one moment that especially stood out, as he drilled a three over Steph late in the game, and Curry's reaction to that shot went viral.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Steph has done that so many times during his career and he got the same sinking feeling after the shot, as his opponents have had for all these years. The Pacers would go on to win 112-104 and the Warriors got a reminder that you can be beaten by any team in this league if you don't perform at a high level.

The only positive out of this game for Golden State was Klay Thompson who went 8-16 from beyond the arc for 28 points. In the process, he passed Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd to climb up to 13th on the all-time three-pointers made list. If Klay can play anywhere close to this level and Steph continues to dazzle, then they might well make their case to once again be regarded as the best backcourt in the league.

