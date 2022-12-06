ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot.  Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street

Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar

A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night. The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said. The victim was not hurt. No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools

IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
CHICAGO, IL
