Teen charged in CTA Red Line killing of father on the way home from work
Chicago police released surveillance video of the two suspects.
Chicago police shoot man accused of shooting at neighbors in West Pullman, CPD says
Chicago police said an officer was involved in a shooting in West Pullman Wednesday evening.
Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound on Englewood porch dies
Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting.
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man, 2 juveniles charged with trying to rob concealed carry holder who opened fire on them
Chicago — New details emerged Wednesday about an attempted robbery that ended with a concealed carry holder shooting three assailants in Chicago on Monday. The information came as prosecutors detailed allegations against an 18-year-old man accused of participating in the robbery with three juveniles. Officials said a 56-year-old man...
Chicago police officer arrested for urinating in ice machine at Florida hotel bar
A Chicago police officer was arrested while on vacation in Florida for allegedly peeing into an ice machine at a bar. "The defendant was actively resisting, and initially not obeying lawful commands while being detained," deputies wrote in the arrest affidavit.
Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot. Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
cwbchicago.com
Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street
Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with fatally shooting Red Line rider may have acted in self-defense: attorney
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with gunning down a CTA rider last August on Chicago's South Side. Charles Carter, 16, is accused of being one of two people who shot and killed 29-year-old Diunte Moon who was riding on a Red Line train on Aug. 6 near the 79th Street station, police said.
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
cwbchicago.com
Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar
A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night. The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said. The victim was not hurt. No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
Two Illinois Men Busted For DUI Goes All ‘Kung-Fu’ ON Police Station
Two Illinois men that were arrested at 4:56am and 1:32 a.m and aken to the Clarendon Hills Police Department. They apparently went all "Kung-Fu" on the inside AND outside of the cop shop! PATCH. Jonathan Madison and Arsenyl Hall were both arrested for DUI in separate situations and taken to...
thesource.com
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop opens fire on catalytic converter crew — one night after he was threatened by men with a gun at the same spot
Chicago — An off-duty police officer opened fire on an armed catalytic converter theft team in Irving Park overnight. It was the second night in a row that armed men confronted the off-duty cop in the same location, according to Chicago police records. The first incident occurred around 10:24...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head, killed while outside residence on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 6:27 p.m., police say the male victim was near the front of a residence in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was struck to the head by gunfire.
