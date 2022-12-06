ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

People Are Leaving New Jersey in Droves

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 2 days ago

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging.

A recent study from moving services company United Van Lines showed that in some parts of the country, far more people are leaving than are moving in.

According to the United Van Lines study, there were 5,348 moves to or from New Jersey in 2021. Of those moves, 71% were outbound - the highest share among states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii..

Adjusting for total households in the state, as reported by U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey, there were 107.8 outbound moves from New Jersey for every 100,000 households in the state in 2021.

All moving data is from the Annual 2021 United Van Lines National Movers Study . All data in this story is limited to moves conducted by United Van Lines. Due to rounding, shipment totals may not add up to 100%.

RankStateOutbound shipments as a share of all moves; 2021 (%)Inbound shipments as a share of all moves; 2021 (%)Total moves to or from state; 20211New Jersey71305,3482Illinois67339,1993New York63379,0504Connecticut60402,8875California594126,7116Michigan58424,7307Massachusetts58425,1838Louisiana57442,5429Ohio56446,39110Nebraska56441,71211Kansas56452,74112Minnesota54463,31713Pennsylvania53476,42414North Dakota534860015Mississippi52481,41116Wisconsin52483,20617Missouri52484,39418Maryland52484,67519Iowa51501,55120Nevada51493,16821Virginia514911,63522Indiana50502,99023Kentucky50502,64724Wyoming505062625Colorado50509,33726Oklahoma49512,29427Montana49511,49428Washington495211,76429Arkansas47531,53730Georgia47548,86131New Hampshire46541,04732Texas465422,71533Arizona46547,54034Utah45552,51635New Mexico44562,27636Maine42581,37637Delaware415971838Rhode Island415989239North Carolina415910,31840Oregon40613,37041Idaho40601,62342West Virginia386345143Alabama38622,72644Tennessee38626,00445Florida386221,17946South Carolina37635,50847South Dakota316944648Vermont2674413

