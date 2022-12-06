ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging.

A recent study from moving services company United Van Lines showed that in some parts of the country, far more people are leaving than are moving in.

According to the United Van Lines study, there were 2,542 moves to or from Louisiana in 2021. Of those moves, 57% were outbound - the eighth highest share among states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii..

Adjusting for total households in the state, as reported by U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey, there were 80.5 outbound moves from Louisiana for every 100,000 households in the state in 2021.

All moving data is from the Annual 2021 United Van Lines National Movers Study . All data in this story is limited to moves conducted by United Van Lines. Due to rounding, shipment totals may not add up to 100%.

RankStateOutbound shipments as a share of all moves; 2021 (%)Inbound shipments as a share of all moves; 2021 (%)Total moves to or from state; 20211New Jersey71305,3482Illinois67339,1993New York63379,0504Connecticut60402,8875California594126,7116Michigan58424,7307Massachusetts58425,1838Louisiana57442,5429Ohio56446,39110Nebraska56441,71211Kansas56452,74112Minnesota54463,31713Pennsylvania53476,42414North Dakota534860015Mississippi52481,41116Wisconsin52483,20617Missouri52484,39418Maryland52484,67519Iowa51501,55120Nevada51493,16821Virginia514911,63522Indiana50502,99023Kentucky50502,64724Wyoming505062625Colorado50509,33726Oklahoma49512,29427Montana49511,49428Washington495211,76429Arkansas47531,53730Georgia47548,86131New Hampshire46541,04732Texas465422,71533Arizona46547,54034Utah45552,51635New Mexico44562,27636Maine42581,37637Delaware415971838Rhode Island415989239North Carolina415910,31840Oregon40613,37041Idaho40601,62342West Virginia386345143Alabama38622,72644Tennessee38626,00445Florida386221,17946South Carolina37635,50847South Dakota316944648Vermont2674413

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Idaho

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Missouri

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Alabama execution in murder-for-hire set for Thursday night

An Alabama man is scheduled to be executed Thursday night for murdering a preacher’s wife in 1988 after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the constitutionality of his death sentence. The case against Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is unusual in that the trial judge overrode the jury’s recommendation...
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison

An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
COLUMBUS, OH
24/7 Wall St.

People Are Leaving Kansas in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services company United Van Lines showed that in some parts of the country, far more people are leaving than are moving in. ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house

(The Center Square) – As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Albuquerque Police Department’s VICE Unit rescued 69 people who were smuggled into New Mexico and then held against their will inside a stash house. ...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Kicker 102.5

Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?

The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Biden says he has more important things to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. "Because there are more important...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho State Journal

MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho One of the Least Wealthy States in America?

Is Idaho one of the richest (or poorest) states in the country? What do you think? If you’re thinking what I thought, you’re probably thinking Idaho isn’t necessarily the richest, but also, we’re probably somewhere in the middle compared to every other state — not the poorest either.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado shooter's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday. The charges were dropped despite authorities finding a “tub” full of bomb-making chemicals and later receiving warnings from other relatives that suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was sure to hurt or murder a set of grandparents if freed, according to the unsealed documents. In a letter last November to state District Court Judge Robin Chittum, the relatives painted a picture of an isolated, violent person who did not have a job and was given $30,000 that was spent largely on the purchase of 3D printers to make guns. Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Center Square

Illegal border crossings soar in El Paso Sector in November

( The Center Square) – The number of foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. in November and were apprehended in the El Paso Sector of the southern border, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, totaled 53,574. When the documented gotaway number of 24,124 is added, the total climbs to 77,698, according to preliminary Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square. The...
EL PASO, TX
The Center Square

Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey

(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Denver

Fact-checking the rumors in the Idaho student murders

The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in their home last month have been shrouded in mystery. Weeks after the Nov. 13 killings, police have yet to identify a suspect, and the details about what happened are still murky at best — and continue to develop by the day.The four college students — roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle and Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin — were discovered dead on the second and third floors of the home in Moscow, Idaho. Two other roommates were at the house at the time of the murders and apparently slept through...
MOSCOW, ID
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

