Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
NEWSBTC
Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed
Bitcoin saw positive price action recently but failed to follow through and could remain rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a new yearly low at $15,500, and market participants were expecting further profits, but the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is moving between $16,900 and $17,100....
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin on-chain data shows 5 reasons why the BTC bottom could be in
After a whirlwind November for Bitcoin (BTC), certain on-chain and Bitcoin price metrics are suggesting that BTC’s bottom could occur in December. In Capriole Investments’ latest report, they provided analysis on Bitcoin finding the bottom. When taking into realized value, miner capitulation, mining electrical costs, downdraw and record hodler numbers, a BTC floor of $16,600-$16,950 seems formed.
msn.com
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Its $17K Perch Amid Rate Hike Concerns
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptos traded sideways, albeit slightly to the green. Insights: Asia is ready for a scaled-up, crypto-friendly bank. Bitcoin spent another day watching and waiting. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading just above $17,000, up a smidgen of a percentage point over...
CoinTelegraph
Cryptocurrency market is 'most mature' in these 2 countries, new Huobi report reveals
Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto are only used by 13.7% of Americans, but they generate more exchange volume than anyone else. The latest data compiled by exchange Huobi confirms that in 2022, the United States is the most “mature” cryptocurrency market. U.S., Vietnam lead the way on crypto. Despite...
