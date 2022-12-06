ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

'Hypocrite Oath': Group Of Doctors Illegally Selling Medical Marijuana Licenses In Israel Caught

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LNeN_0jZ3q1s500

A group of senior doctors selling medical marijuana licenses online in Israel was caught by the police on Monday, reported the Jerusalem Post. The Israeli police detained or arrested around 15 suspects, illegally working in 20 locations.

The investigation has been ongoing for about a year when the police first obtained notice about a so-called “Telegram channel” that was selling medical marijuana licenses to people without medical history. Lahav 433 national cyber unit was in charge of the investigation, catching a network of physicians and mediators who made and sold the licenses for thousands of shekels (1000 shekels equals $294) each.

Furthermore, the illegal network also sold license renewals and approvals for higher dosages. It is projected, that the criminal network made off with more than NIS 17 million in total ($6 million). The network was also used to buy marijuana and sell it at a higher price.

The report also revealed that one company helped customers come up with cover stories in order to get illicit marijuana licenses. The company was helping those interested in licenses to obtain needed medical papers and taught them which excuses to use to get a recommendation for marijuana consumption.

The doctors and others involved in the illegal MMJ activities are facing charges for taking and giving bribes, breach of trust, fraud, drug trafficking and supply, forgery under aggravated circumstances and crimes under the Income Tax Ordinance, among others.

Photo: Courtesy of RODNAE Productions on Pexels

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

FOX23 Investigates: Tons of marijuana found through U.S. mail system

While medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, recreational marijuana is still off limits. Though some nearby states have legalized the drug, federal law prohibits sending marijuana through the mail system. Despite this, postal inspectors say they’ve seen tons of marijuana in the mail, which is a federal offense. “Often,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug

A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy

Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy