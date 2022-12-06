ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Tennessee stop added to Shania Twain's 2023 'Queen of Me' tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icon Shania Twain will be stopping in East Tennessee next fall during her "Queen of Me" tour. The superstar announced a second leg of the tour Tuesday. Twain will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Oct. 16, 2023. Tickets go on sale...
KNOXVILLE, TN

