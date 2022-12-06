Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Today's Holiday Events for the Border CitiesCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapellePort Huron, MI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - City Manager says Customers can Shop at Dollar General InsteadTy D.Algonac, MI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Rochester Hills Park Transformed Into Giant Light Bright Board
Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:
Winter Blast – Free Event Returns to Royal Oak in 2023
Nearly 80K people attended Winter Blast in Royal Oak earlier this year and even more are expected when the free event returns in 2023. After 15 years in downtown Detroit, Winter Blast moved to Royal Oak in 2022. As part of a two-year deal, the event will once again take place in Royal Oak.
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?
Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Detroit DoorDash Driver Shares Video of Cockroach Infestation at Popeyes, Restaurant Closed
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Detroit is temporarily closed after a DoorDash Driver posted a video of a cockroach infestation at the location. Popeyes' parent company was quick to point out that the location on Detroit's east side is owned by a franchisee. The company called the situation "completely unacceptable."
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Dearborn Woman Robbed of Life Savings Buying a Car on Facebook Marketplace
A Michigan woman was robbed of $15,000 when she attempted to buy a used car on Facebook Marketplace. Nijme Fardous and her parents drove from Dearborn to Cincinnati after she saw a Marketplace listing for a 2020 Ford Explorer for $15,000. But after making the four-hour drive, she says something seemed off.
Rotten Manor in Holly Reopens This Weekend for A Bloody Christmas
For those looking to add a little spookiness to their holiday season, Rotten Manon in Holly, Michigan will be reopening this season. Get your friends and family together and return to Rotten Manor and the Rotten Forest for "A Bloody Christmas." Starting this weekend, the haunt season continues as Rotten...
Dearborn Man Accused of Ethnic Intimidation Moons Judge During Zoom Meeting
Stay classy, man. A man accused of yelling antisemitic comments near a Jewish Synagogue last week mooned a judge during a court hearing conducted via Zoom. Hassan Chokr was actually in court on Monday (12/5) on another matter when he turned around before the camera and exposed his backside to Wayne County Judge Regina Thomas. Chokr was appearing at an emergency bond hearing and had his bond revoked after the incident.
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
Historic Detroit Home Takes Term ‘Fixer Upper’ to New Heights in Big Way
I have huge respect for those that can look at a home and see the endless possibilities. With a little paint, a few updates, and suddenly, what started as a fixer-upper has become a showplace. Truth be told, there are those homes that may seem just too far gone to save, and this Detroit home may just be that kind of place.
Deck the Halls with Taylor Swift Tickets
Did Santa come up short on the one thing you really wanted this year: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour tickets in Detroit at Ford Field? Cars 108 may be able to help. Rumors are now circulating that Swift's tour has officially sold out all 52 shows, at stadiums that have an average capacity of 55,000 seats! This is an exceptional feat considering that general sale was cancelled, so these tickets were all bought up during the Verified Fan and Capital One presale. Well, not ALL of them..
Two Oakland County Men Spent 25 Years In Prison For Crime They Didn’t Commit
Could you imagine spending 25 years in a Michigan prison for a crime you didn't commit? Two men have been released and now they want to get paid. George and Melvin DeJesus, also known as the "Pontiac Brothers", were accused of raping and killing a woman by the name of Margaret Midkiff in July of 1995. According to Oakland County court records, the two brothers had a solid alibi at the time but were convicted anyway.
