HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Hancock County Commissioner Eron Chek brought up the idea Thursday of creating a new source for economic development for the county. Commissioners noted it's been years since the county has had an in-house organization for that purpose and the Business Development Corporation currently oversees Hancock. The BDC also oversees economic development in Brooke County, so a new corporation would be able to focus solely on Hancock County.

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO