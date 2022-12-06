Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Ohio Valley Health Center continues to help area residents
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Health Center in Steubenville is always looking to help people in the community that need it most. It serves as a primary care provider at no expense. "We see people who have uncontrolled diabetes, uncontrolled blood pressure, sometimes they don't know they have...
WTOV 9
EGCC, Ascent Resources partner to aid Toys for Tots
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s the holiday season, but some families could be struggling to buy toys for under the tree. Thursday at Eastern Gateway Community College, Ascent Resources and the Ohio Oil and Gas Association partnered for their 7th Toys for Tots toy distribution. The company works...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Heritage funding four historic preservation projects in city
WHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades. Wheeling Heritage has announced it is awarding $375,000 to four historic preservation projects in the city. This is made possible by the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Subgrant Program, a competitive national federal funding grant, in which...
WTOV 9
Hancock County pondering own economic development source
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Hancock County Commissioner Eron Chek brought up the idea Thursday of creating a new source for economic development for the county. Commissioners noted it's been years since the county has had an in-house organization for that purpose and the Business Development Corporation currently oversees Hancock. The BDC also oversees economic development in Brooke County, so a new corporation would be able to focus solely on Hancock County.
WTOV 9
New Bellaire attraction presented Mattox Award by tourism officials
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Each year, Belmont County tourism gives out it's Mattox Award that rewards the tourism champion. The honor in 2022 went to the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society. “For us to be considered for putting a little bit of history back into Bellaire was very...
Wheeling hotel receives recognition for following flag code
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wednesday (December 7, 2022) is the patriotic remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack in Hawaii. And it is particularly fitting that Fort Henry Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution presented the Hampton Inn Wheeling a commendation recognizing them for the honorable way in […]
WTOV 9
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says school threats aren't credible
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security said multiple hoax calls were made about threats to schools across the state on Wednesday. The department said the calls were all deemed not credible. False threats came from all areas, including to Madonna High School in Weirton...
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
WTOV 9
Ohio County Commission facing three lawsuits filed by county employees
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County employees have filed three lawsuits against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wages and payment issues. In one lawsuit, 29 plaintiffs said they were denied pay when the county switched the payroll to being paid two days ahead to be paid entirely in unpaid debt.
WTOV 9
Hancock County school board eying implementation of weapons detection system
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Safety and security were two of the main topics at Monday’s Hancock County Board of Education meeting. Ceia and Opengate Systems presented a weapons detection system that could be implemented into all Hancock County school buildings, if approved. The system is currently used in...
WTOV 9
Brooke County school chief asks commission, where's the money?
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A payment distribution became a point of contention Tuesday in Brooke County. "There's $4.6 million and when we've called the tax office, they say the check has been misplaced,” Brooke County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said. “How do you misplace $4.6 million?”. Now...
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
WTRF
Marshall County reading teacher wins award
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher has gained statewide recognition for her hard work and dedication to her students. Allyson Varlas is a Title 1 Reading Specialist at Central Elementary in Moundsville. She was recently named a winner of the Dr. Jennie Bechtold Award. It’s an honor given out by the West Virginia Reading Association to a full-time beginning teacher, with one to five years of teaching, who demonstrates excellence.
WTOV 9
Bellaire receives welcome infrastructure funding
BELLAIRE, Ohio — The village of Bellaire has received a significant grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to help fix some of their streets and catch basins. "Eleven streets and 25 catch basins,” Bellaire councilman and street committee member Mike Doyle, said. “It's gonna be a benefit for the village."
WTOV 9
Wheeling hotel recognized for its flag display
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Hampton Inn in Wheeling was recognized Wednesday for its flag display. The Sons of American Revolution Fort Henry Chapter presented hotel officials a flag commendation certificate for honoring good United States flag code. The chapter hands out one of these awards per year. "Flying a...
WTRF
First Settlement Physical Therapy opens in Warwood
WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – They call themselves the neighborhood physical therapist and they’re now open in Warwood. First Settlement Physical Therapy cut the ribbon on a new location on Tuesday morning. This is one of six across the Ohio Valley. The family owned and operated group of physical...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
WTOV 9
Leopold Lane residents address Ohio County Commission
WHEELING, W.Va. — News9 has been covering the story of beaten and battered Leopold Lane. Will it get the attention it needs? Tuesday evening, residents brought to the Ohio County Commission their concerns pleading for help. "I have reached out to many officials as others have and we have...
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
WTOV 9
Grinch plays havoc with popular Guernsey County toy drive
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A grinch has caused havoc with a popular toy drive Guernsey County. On Monday, an unauthorized person representing Guernsey County Secret Santa picked up nine large bags of toys from Dunning Ford after a month-long toy drive the dealership was sponsoring to benefit the program.
