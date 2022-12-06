ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Kenzo B’s “Hood Love Story”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Hood Love Story,” off of Kenzo B’s recent Top Dawg EP, situates the drill rapper in the long and storied lineage of female accomplices to gruesome crime. Over fuzzed-out guitar strums and a refrain interpolating Young Thug’s 2021 hit “Love You More,” Kenzo raps about her willingness to aid and abet murder while threatening any other rival her Romeo might glance at. While previous hits situated her over thrashing guitars, “Hood Love Story” contrasts her flow with more soft and ruminative production. As always with Kenzo, there’s more focus on the songwriting than you’d expect from typical, ADHD-addled sample drill verses. But the main attraction is the interplay between the chittering hi-hats and Kenzo’s fierce yet unhurried spit.
David Byrne Shares New Holiday Song for Bandcamp Friday: Watch the Video

David Byrne has shared a new song called “Fat Man’s Comin’.” Proceeds from purchasing the holiday single—released on Bandcamp Friday—will go toward Byrne’s nonprofit online news magazine, Reasons to Be Cheerful. The track was produced and arranged by Jherek Bischoff, and features percussion from longtime Byrne collaborator Mauro Refosco. “Fat Man’s Comin’” is available via a pay-what-you-can model through December 31, with a minimum contribution of $1. Check out the music video for the song below, which features Byrne’s original handdrawn storyboards for the song’s visual.
Watch Christine McVie’s Final Public Performance at 2020 Peter Green Tribute Show

The devastating news of Christine McVie’s death hit Wednesday afternoon, and we’re still processing it along with Fleetwood Mac fans all over the globe. “We were so lucky to have a life with her,” Fleetwood Mac said in a group statement. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.” When Rolling Stone spoke with McVie in June, she was excited about her new LP Songbird (A Solo Collection), but very skeptical that she’d ever return to the road with Fleetwood Mac. “I don’t feel physically up for...
Christine McVie Dead: Personal Items Fought Over As Real Cause of Death Debated

Christine McVie's personal belongings were auctioned off this weekend, and in the wake of her passing, one can guarantee they fetched a hefty price. Over 800 objects belonging to three separate Fleetwood Mac members, including CMV, were auctioned off by Julien's Auctions on Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, and Christine's goods were extremely popular.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Rare footage of Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein guitar has been synced to audio

Hear Van Halen wield his iconic axe in 1978 for renditions of Eruption, Runnin' With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love and more. Earlier this week, rare footage that showed Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his legendary white-and-black-striped Frankenstein guitar emerged online thanks to a YouTube user named Speedy, who caught Van Halen’s gig from September 8, 1978, on camera.
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs

Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
INDIANA STATE
Listen to previously unreleased Sparklehorse song ‘It Will Never Stop’

A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song has been shared by the brother of late frontman Mark Linkous. The track, ‘It Will Never Stop’, was unearthed by Matt Linkous while overseeing his brother’s estate and archiving his recordings. The Sparklehorse frontman died by suicide in 2010, at the age of 47.
Chubby and the Gang Share New Song “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)”: Listen

Chubby and the Gang have shared a new song called “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale),” the front half of their forthcoming double-A-side single Chubby and the Gang Presents: A Christmas Extravaganza. The single—which also includes the song “Red Rag to a Bull”—is due out December 14 via Partisan. Check out “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)” and the single’s album art below.
“Yerimayo Celebration”

When Baaba Maal was growing up in Podor, a small northern town in Senegal situated along the river, he was expected to join the local workforce. Fishing is the main driver of Podor’s economy, but Maal’s family was open to other options: farmer, doctor, lawyer. Instead, Maal befriended local musician Mansour Seck, studied music in Dakar and Paris, and has released a steady stream of albums since the mid-1980s. Maal’s inventive marriage of traditional and electronic instruments have led him to cross-genre collaborations with Brian Eno, Damon Albarn’s Africa Express, and even Mumford & Sons. More recently, he teamed up with composer Ludwig Göransson on the soundtrack for Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever.
Björk Serenades a Volcano in “Sorrowful Soil” Video: Watch

Björk has shared a video for Fossora’s “Sorrowful Soil,” directed by Viðar Logi. Seen through an oval frame, the video shows Björk singing her eulogy to her late mother in the vicinity of the recently erupted volcano Fagradalsfjall. Speaking with Pitchfork earlier this year, she said she chose the location “because it’s about the mother energy, so the volcano is obviously giving that.” Watch the video below.
