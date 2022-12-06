Read full article on original website
Why December 6th Matters In Rock History
Find out why this was a terrible day in Rolling Stones history in 1969 and which early rock pioneer died in 1988.
Listen to Kenzo B’s “Hood Love Story”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Hood Love Story,” off of Kenzo B’s recent Top Dawg EP, situates the drill rapper in the long and storied lineage of female accomplices to gruesome crime. Over fuzzed-out guitar strums and a refrain interpolating Young Thug’s 2021 hit “Love You More,” Kenzo raps about her willingness to aid and abet murder while threatening any other rival her Romeo might glance at. While previous hits situated her over thrashing guitars, “Hood Love Story” contrasts her flow with more soft and ruminative production. As always with Kenzo, there’s more focus on the songwriting than you’d expect from typical, ADHD-addled sample drill verses. But the main attraction is the interplay between the chittering hi-hats and Kenzo’s fierce yet unhurried spit.
David Byrne Shares New Holiday Song for Bandcamp Friday: Watch the Video
David Byrne has shared a new song called “Fat Man’s Comin’.” Proceeds from purchasing the holiday single—released on Bandcamp Friday—will go toward Byrne’s nonprofit online news magazine, Reasons to Be Cheerful. The track was produced and arranged by Jherek Bischoff, and features percussion from longtime Byrne collaborator Mauro Refosco. “Fat Man’s Comin’” is available via a pay-what-you-can model through December 31, with a minimum contribution of $1. Check out the music video for the song below, which features Byrne’s original handdrawn storyboards for the song’s visual.
Watch Christine McVie’s Final Public Performance at 2020 Peter Green Tribute Show
The devastating news of Christine McVie’s death hit Wednesday afternoon, and we’re still processing it along with Fleetwood Mac fans all over the globe. “We were so lucky to have a life with her,” Fleetwood Mac said in a group statement. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.” When Rolling Stone spoke with McVie in June, she was excited about her new LP Songbird (A Solo Collection), but very skeptical that she’d ever return to the road with Fleetwood Mac. “I don’t feel physically up for...
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
musictimes.com
Christine McVie Dead: Personal Items Fought Over As Real Cause of Death Debated
Christine McVie's personal belongings were auctioned off this weekend, and in the wake of her passing, one can guarantee they fetched a hefty price. Over 800 objects belonging to three separate Fleetwood Mac members, including CMV, were auctioned off by Julien's Auctions on Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, and Christine's goods were extremely popular.
Guitar World Magazine
Rare footage of Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein guitar has been synced to audio
Hear Van Halen wield his iconic axe in 1978 for renditions of Eruption, Runnin' With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love and more. Earlier this week, rare footage that showed Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his legendary white-and-black-striped Frankenstein guitar emerged online thanks to a YouTube user named Speedy, who caught Van Halen’s gig from September 8, 1978, on camera.
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Watch Mac DeMarco Join Domi & JD Beck to Perform “Two Shrimps” on Fallon
Mac DeMarco joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck onstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (November 30). They performed “Two Shrimps,” which appears on Domi & JD Beck’s debut album, Not Tight. Watch DeMarco and the two musicians perform among shrubs and cherry blossoms below.
Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ by the Beatles
Christine McVie included 'Roll Over Beethoven' by the Beatles among her favorite songs. Here's what we know about this Fleetwood Mac member.
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Bjork, Molly Tuttle, Fantastic Negrito and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NME
Listen to previously unreleased Sparklehorse song ‘It Will Never Stop’
A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song has been shared by the brother of late frontman Mark Linkous. The track, ‘It Will Never Stop’, was unearthed by Matt Linkous while overseeing his brother’s estate and archiving his recordings. The Sparklehorse frontman died by suicide in 2010, at the age of 47.
Chubby and the Gang Share New Song “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)”: Listen
Chubby and the Gang have shared a new song called “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale),” the front half of their forthcoming double-A-side single Chubby and the Gang Presents: A Christmas Extravaganza. The single—which also includes the song “Red Rag to a Bull”—is due out December 14 via Partisan. Check out “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)” and the single’s album art below.
“Yerimayo Celebration”
When Baaba Maal was growing up in Podor, a small northern town in Senegal situated along the river, he was expected to join the local workforce. Fishing is the main driver of Podor’s economy, but Maal’s family was open to other options: farmer, doctor, lawyer. Instead, Maal befriended local musician Mansour Seck, studied music in Dakar and Paris, and has released a steady stream of albums since the mid-1980s. Maal’s inventive marriage of traditional and electronic instruments have led him to cross-genre collaborations with Brian Eno, Damon Albarn’s Africa Express, and even Mumford & Sons. More recently, he teamed up with composer Ludwig Göransson on the soundtrack for Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever.
Björk Serenades a Volcano in “Sorrowful Soil” Video: Watch
Björk has shared a video for Fossora’s “Sorrowful Soil,” directed by Viðar Logi. Seen through an oval frame, the video shows Björk singing her eulogy to her late mother in the vicinity of the recently erupted volcano Fagradalsfjall. Speaking with Pitchfork earlier this year, she said she chose the location “because it’s about the mother energy, so the volcano is obviously giving that.” Watch the video below.
Listen to A$AP Rocky’s New Need for Speed: Unbound Song “Shittin’ Me”
A$AP Rocky has shared the new song “Shittin’ Me.” He made it for EA and Criterion Games’ new video game Need for Speed: Unbound. Hear the song, produced by Kelvin Krash, below. Grin Machine’s music video for “Shittin’ Me” will arrive on Monday, December 5.
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
