Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
Ilion Gas War- The Real Reason Prices on Gas are So Low
Since October 28th when the new Ilion Stewart's Shop celebrated their grand reopening across from the Remington Arms plant, drivers have been enjoying gas prices that have actually fallen below $3 dollars a gallon. If you're keeping track, the savings in Ilion have been as much as $1 less per gallon than anywhere else in the state.
Oswego Humane Society Home for the Holidays event
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a purr-fect holiday event to attend? The annual Home for the Holidays event for the Oswego County Humane Society will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many adoptable animals will be featured at the event, along with […]
More Shania? Yes Please! Adds 3rd Stop to Upstate NY for Her 2023 Tour
Just when you thought she was done adding shows... she adds yet another stop in Upstate New York. In case you missed it... Shania Twain is going on tour in the new year and people are BEYOND excited for it. Her "Queen of Me Tour", which started with 52 dates, has now added even more stops due to her high ticket demands.
In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant
After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
CNY village finally approves new supermarket 3 years after original proposal
Fayetteville, N.Y. – The village of Fayetteville will soon be getting a new supermarket, three years after it was first proposed. The Fayetteville village planning board approved the site plan for the grocery store , which will be at 547 E. Genesee St., on the site of what once was an O’Brien & Gere manufacturing facility.
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
WKTV
Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford
UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
Powerful Lineup Announced for Upstate NY Concert! Want to Go?
One of the biggest concert tours of 2022 featured Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and grossed more than $173 million over 35 shows. The tour was so successful a new version of it is hitting the road in 2023 and coming to New York. On the Stadium...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
One Central New York College To Permanently Close Spring 2023
Breaking news for Upstate New York, due to financial concerns, Cazenovia College will be closing. According to Cazenovia College, the school is working toward closure prior to the start of the Fall 2023 semester. The College will complete the Fall 2022 semester as scheduled and will be fully operational in...
Famous Photographer Opening His CNY Home for Rare Public Gallery
A celebrated photographer who's snapped such famous subjects as Steve Martin, Mick Jagger, Stanley Kubrick and Queen Elizabeth II is hosting a rare public viewing of his work at his Central New York home this weekend. A CAREER SPANNING SIX DECADES. 90-year-old Dmitri Kasterine will showcase some of his favorite...
WKTV
Mazzaferro's tentatively reopening at old location in May of 2023
ROME, N.Y. – Construction crews will start building the walls soon at the new Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli on Ridge Mills Road in Rome, which is expected to open this coming spring. The old store was destroyed by fire in April, and the business opened a temporary storefront...
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
