DuPont, Arch Capital, Rockwell Automation And This Agriculture Machinery King: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

By Priya Nigam
Benzinga
 2 days ago
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower said DuPont de Nemours, Inc’s DD stock is down 13% year to date and yields 2%. The company is paying back debt and approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, which has a market capitalization of over $21 billion.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Deere & Company DE as "industrials are where you want to be right now."

Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures said he expects double-digit earnings for Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK throughout 2023. "As wages go up, more automation," he added.

