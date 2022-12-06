ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Couchbase Registers 25% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Strong Bookings, Capella Logo Additions; Boosts Outlook

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 2 days ago
  • Couchbase, Inc BASE reported third-quarter revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $38.6 million, beating the consensus of $36.7 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.22) beat the consensus loss of $(0.33).
  • Subscription revenue for the quarter was $35.7 million, up 23% Y/Y.
  • Total ARR, as of October 31, was $151.7 million, an increase of 24% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 30 bps to 88% as costs jumped over 30% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin loss improved from (39)% to (25)%.
  • Couchbase used $(16.3) million in free cash flow and held $177.3 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) as of October 31 was $159.6 million, an increase of 28% Y/Y.
  • Matt Cain, Chair and CEO, said, "We saw robust bookings growth, meaningful new Capella logo additions, and a rapidly growing pipeline of exciting opportunities across both new and existing customers, and all of this despite a more challenging macroeconomic environment."
  • Outlook: Couchbase sees Q4 revenue of $38.2 million - $38.4 million against the consensus of $38.91 million.
  • Couchbase raised the FY23 revenue forecast to $151.4 million - $151.6 million (consensus $150.13 million), up from the prior $149.5 million - $150.5 million.
  • Price Action: BASE shares closed lower by 4.45% at $13.96 on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

JJill Reports Q3 Earnings Above Street View

JJill Inc JILL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1% year-on-year to $150.20 million, beating the consensus of $148.40 million. Total company comparable sales decreased by 1.2%. Direct to consumer net sales rose 0.4% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 0.5% Y/Y to $105 million, and the gross margin expanded 100...
Benzinga

Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023

Global-e offers real value for client companies that are looking for new ways to generate sales. Revolve Group stock is using technology to balance costs and growth. Portillo's is a new stock that's performing well and has tons of room to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
ILLINOIS STATE
Zacks.com

Why Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Stumbled Post Q4 Earnings

HP - Free Report) has lost 9.2% since its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 16. The negative response could be attributed to a lack of positive surprise on the earnings front. What Did Helmerich & Payne’s Earnings Unveil?. Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income...
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2022 : COST, AVGO, LULU, COO, MTN, DOCU, RH, CHWY, PHR, MANU, DOMO, CURV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 5.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
TheStreet

Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
NASDAQ

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
CNBC

Lululemon shares fall after company offers weak holiday quarter guidance

Lululemon's third quarter profit and sales topped Wall Street's expectations. However, the company offered softer-than-expected guidance for the holiday quarter. CEO Calvin McDonald acknowledged a "challenging" environment for sales. Shares of the company fell more than 7% after hours. Here's what the company reported for the three-month period compared with...
NASDAQ

Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2022: MSFT,ATVI,CIEN,HCP,EGHT

Technology stocks continued their market-leading advance Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.5%. In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) was 1% higher in late trading after the Federal Trade Commission Thursday filed suit seeking to block the tech giant...
Benzinga

Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst

VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Zacks.com

Oracle's (ORCL) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

ORCL - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 12 after market close. For second-quarter fiscal 2023, Oracle anticipates total revenue growth rate, including Cerner, on a year-over-year basis, in the range of 15-17% at USD and 21-23% at cc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.04 billion, indicating a16.19% increase on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com

Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Q3 Earnings Miss, Comps Rise Y/Y

OLLI - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but grew year over year. The Harrisburg, PA-based company also registered an increase in comparable store sales. This extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise also revisited its full-year outlook. Here’s How...
TheStreet

Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
Zacks.com

Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y

SFIX - Free Report) posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and lower-than-expected revenues. Both metrics also deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s respective reported figures. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company havedecreased...

Comments / 0

Community Policy