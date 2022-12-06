Read full article on original website
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Investopedia
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold flat as traders assess Fed rate hike path
(Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Tuesday, as the dollar steadied after seeing its biggest jump in two weeks in the previous session, while worries about bigger rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered. Spot gold held its ground at $1,769.99 per ounce as of 0553 GMT. U.S....
The Fed could raise rates to 5% and leave them there, and the central bank will only cut in the face of severe economic weakness, Bridgewater strategist says
The Fed could surprise markets by keeping the Federal Funds Rate elevated for an extended time, Bridgewater's chief investment strategist said. The Fed may initiate multiple rounds of tightening to tame inflation, which poses risks to markets. Only severe economic weakness would justify the Fed cutting rates. Many investors are...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX decline on dollar strength; Philippines inflation soars
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian emerging stocks and currencies were trading lower on Tuesday, hit by regional inflation, extended U.S. Federal Reserve rate-hike worries and a firm dollar. Annual inflation in the Philippines rose 8.0% in November from a year earlier, bolstering the case for a half-percentage point interest rate...
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
msn.com
Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda
President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
CNBC
Gold firms on softer dollar with focus on Fed's next move
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors positioned themselves ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,789.42 per ounce, as of 1901 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. U.S....
Stocks aren't pricing in the potential for a significant slowdown in the economy as the Fed will have to keep pushing interest rates higher, Goldman Sachs says
The Federal Reserve will hold rates at about 5% for an extended time, Goldman Sachs multi-asset solutions co-CIO, Maria Vassalou, said. Markets haven't fully priced in the potential for a significant slowdown next year, she added. "What the market is pricing in, in terms of terminal rate, may actually be...
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
kitco.com
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold steadies as markets hunt for clear policy signals
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the dollar paused its rally, but stuck to a relatively tight range as traders held off for more policy signals from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold ticked 0.2% higher to $1,771.85 per ounce...
kitco.com
Gold price is not done falling, but 2023 outlook promises returns as Fed starts to ease - ING
(Kitco News) Gold is still in danger of falling lower and giving up its recent gains, but the longer-term outlook is more constructive as the Federal Reserve shifts from tightening to easing next year, according to ING. Gold has been seeing head-turning gains in November and the beginning of December,...
CNBC
Dollar gains broadly as upbeat U.S. data muddles Fed rate hike views
The dollar gained against the yen, the euro and the pound on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI increased...
