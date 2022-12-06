ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Investopedia

Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold flat as traders assess Fed rate hike path

(Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Tuesday, as the dollar steadied after seeing its biggest jump in two weeks in the previous session, while worries about bigger rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered. Spot gold held its ground at $1,769.99 per ounce as of 0553 GMT. U.S....
Markets Insider

The Fed could raise rates to 5% and leave them there, and the central bank will only cut in the face of severe economic weakness, Bridgewater strategist says

The Fed could surprise markets by keeping the Federal Funds Rate elevated for an extended time, Bridgewater's chief investment strategist said. The Fed may initiate multiple rounds of tightening to tame inflation, which poses risks to markets. Only severe economic weakness would justify the Fed cutting rates. Many investors are...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX decline on dollar strength; Philippines inflation soars

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian emerging stocks and currencies were trading lower on Tuesday, hit by regional inflation, extended U.S. Federal Reserve rate-hike worries and a firm dollar. Annual inflation in the Philippines rose 8.0% in November from a year earlier, bolstering the case for a half-percentage point interest rate...
msn.com

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
CNBC

Gold firms on softer dollar with focus on Fed's next move

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors positioned themselves ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,789.42 per ounce, as of 1901 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. U.S....
kalkinemedia.com

Gold steadies as markets hunt for clear policy signals

(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the dollar paused its rally, but stuck to a relatively tight range as traders held off for more policy signals from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold ticked 0.2% higher to $1,771.85 per ounce...
CNBC

Dollar gains broadly as upbeat U.S. data muddles Fed rate hike views

The dollar gained against the yen, the euro and the pound on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI increased...

