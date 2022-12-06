Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
cityandstateny.com
What really happened with the New York City Department of Education Budget?
Less than a week after the New York City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 budget last month, some members protested the funding cuts they signed off on and knew about months in advance. The council said that it was unaware the cuts would have such severe impacts on some individual schools where enrollment has declined, and has blamed both Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the Department of Education for the effects.
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
NYC shelter rules around childcare are making it hard for migrant moms to find work
Migrant parents living in the city's homeless shelters are encountering difficulty finding work due to strict rules around childcare. With thousands of asylum-seekers arriving in New York City in recent months, many migrant families in shelters are facing a “Catch-22” when it comes to childcare. [ more › ]
NYC bill aims to find $2B in savings off audit of city worker health costs
A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability. Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...
MTA reassigns last remaining subway token booth agents
The employees have been reassigned to work as station agents to support customer service needs more effectively.
Detroit News
NYC bill would ban firing most workers without a good reason
A New York City lawmaker is trying to ban most companies from firing workers without good reason, which could transform the balance of power between bosses and their employees. Most US employees work “at-will,” allowing companies to legally terminate them for almost any reason, or for no reason at all....
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
fox5ny.com
How much New York's minimum wage will increase on Dec. 31, 2022
NEW YORK - The New York minimum wage in areas outside the New York City area is set to increase on the last day of the year. The state-wide New York minimum wage will rise to $14.20 per hour on Dec. 31, 2022. Currently, the minimum wage in New York is $13.20 an hour.
Gotham Gazette
New York City Needs Housing for Everyone, Not More Shelter Beds
Faced with an influx of migrants, the main shelter system bursting at the seams, and skyrocketing rents, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency. The response to this perfect storm has since involved the opening of emergency shelters, building tent intake centers, and even negotiating with cruise line companies to possibly house those in need.
New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project
New York state recently completed the $739 million multiphase Kew Gardens Interchange project in Queens. The area is the complex intersection of the Grand Central Parkway, the Van Wyck Expressway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, and the Union Turnpike. It serves nearly 600,000 vehicles daily and, before the project, had higher-than-average accident rates and congestion. Phase […] The post New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams appoints first Black woman to serve as first deputy mayor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed the first Black woman to serve as the city's first deputy mayor on Tuesday, rounding off a year of high-profile appointments of women, including women of color.
NYC public agencies face ‘severe’ staffing shortage: comptroller
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City government agencies are in the midst of a staffing “vacancy crisis,” creating a “severe lack of capacity to get things done in mission-critical areas,” according to a report issued Tuesday by the office of city Comptroller Brad Lander. COVID-19’s impact on the labor market, a de Blasio-era hiring […]
MTA considers subway turnstile redesign to beat fare evasion
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA has been considering a redesign of the iconic subway turnstiles as fare evasion continues to seriously hurt the transit agency’s bottom line, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. Fare evasion is costing the MTA about $500 million a year. The MTA’s already rolled out guards as part of a […]
GOP City Council caucus grows as Borelli nets Dem defector
CITY HALL — The power of New York City Council’s minority party grew Monday as a Brooklyn Democrat announced he’d be switching sides. City Councilman Ari Kagan (R-Brooklyn) joined Republican members of the city’s legislative body — City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) — on the steps of City Hall to announce he’d be joining their conference.
Wealthy New Yorkers fled city en masse as high-tax state exodus persists
Wealthy Americans left New York in droves two years ago as the city continues to grapple with an exodus of high-income earners leaving for lower-tax destinations.
