A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability. Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO