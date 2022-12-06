Sandy Creek Central School Receives Grant from the New York Life Foundation To Be A Grief Sensitive School Community

Read full article on original website
Volney Students Enjoy In-School Performance From REV Theatre
FULTON, NY -Students at Fulton’s Volney Elementary School were thrilled by the dramatic talents of Auburn’s REV Theatre Co. in an in-house performance. The play was part of a larger program involving many other schools within the FCSD and across New York State. On Monday, December 5, the...
Six Copies Of Howard Rose Memoir, ‘Disposable Soldier’ Donated To Fulton Public Library
FULTON – Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton said. “We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with...
APW CSD Junior, Senior High School Community Night Cancelled
OSWEGO COUNTY – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning a community night scheduled in December:. The Junior Senior High School Community Night originally scheduled for December 8th has been canceled. Thank you, and have a great day.
cnycentral.com
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
Compass FCU Donates Holiday Funds To OCSD Schools During “Month of Giving”
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $700 to all five Oswego City School District elementary schools as well as Oswego Middle School. The funds will be used for holiday assistance to local Oswego-area families and students in need. All the schools receiving donations are participants in the...
Oswego Health Staff Rally Together, Donate To Area Food Banks
OSWEGO – It recently came to our attention that many local food pantries within our community were suffering terribly and many may not be able to provide their traditional holiday meals/gifts to families that rely on them this time of year. The pandemic has drastically depleted many traditional funding...
OCSD Board OF Education Discuss Budget Goals, School-Use Fees During Meeting
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of December 6, 2022, with Boardmember Pamela Dowd absent. Beginning with the Public Comment portion of the meeting, Jim Eckman addressed the Board, outlining his opinion that there is a lack of communication and accountability within the district regarding the decision making process that affects athletics.
Jen Baker Promoted To Talent Acquisition Manager At Oswego Health
Oswego – As the third largest employer in the County with more than 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the importance of recruiting and how pivotal the candidate experience is in securing the future of healthcare. Oswego Health recently promoted long-time employee, Jen Baker to oversee talent acquisition. Experienced Human...
KeyBank Sponsors OCO “Giving Thanks” Event
Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed Stephanie Leonard and representatives from Key Bank during OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor for the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on...
Eileen Yager And Dr. Priscilla Thibault Honored By Daughters Of American Revolution
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a long history of supporting our nation’s veterans, from collecting donations for the Syracuse VA Hospital, adopting units deployed overseas and marking veterans’ gravesites, to presenting educational programs. Members recently honored their...
Shineman Foundation Awards $245,229 To Regional Not-for-Profits
OSWEGO – Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts. The funded...
Fulton Tractor Supply Company Store To Host Photos With Santa Event
FULTON, N.Y — Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local man allegedly brandished knife, made threatening gestures towards staff members at local educational center
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of menacing after brandishing a knife in a local educational center, authorities say. On Tuesday, Lowville Village Police announced the arrest of Cooper Hoppel, 19, of Carthage, NY. He is officially charged with menacing in the second-degree. Police say Hoppel allegedly brandished a...
Oswego County Homeschoolers Create New Holiday Tradition For Community
OSWEGO – Students from several local homeschool groups plan to perform an old-fashioned Christmas Nativity Pageant this year- and the community is warmly invited to attend. Students from Oswego County LEAH, James Madison Academy and Educating Arrows began rehearsals and set design over a month ago. They are in the final stages of preparation for this weekend’s performances.
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors. “I’m sad to see it […]
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations
OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
Learn About A Career In Child Care From Local Agencies
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc (ICP), to host a hiring event with multiple child care providers. The event will take place in-person from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.
