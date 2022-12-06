ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartz Highlights Proposed Amenities for 750 Walnut Ave.

CRANFORD — Testimony continued during a special meeting of the Cranford Planning Board November 30 regarding an application by Hartz Mountain Industries Inc. for a residential/commercial development at 750 Walnut Avenue. The main focus of this meeting involved details of what the commercial and residential buildings would look like, inside and out, as well as landscaping.
CRANFORD, NJ
shorebeat.com

Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024

A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
BRICK, NJ
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Hate Speech Graffiti on Edgemont Park Playground Under Investigation

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department. November 29, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): An employee of the Shell Gas Station reported that an unknown person entered the mini mart and stole $135.00 worth of Vape pens. The suspect was located by patrol behind Glenfield School. The employee did not wish to prosecute and the items were returned.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City

This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent

Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home

MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hudson elite joins Sires at West New York event

Albio Sires has four weeks left as a congressman before he ends his stint in Washington and returns to his hometown of West New York to run for mayor, a job he held for eleven years before a House seat in 2006. Sires could be facing a tough race. Cosmo...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
roi-nj.com

East Orange luxury residential high rise surges to 75% leased

There’s a visually-captivating 18-story high-rise in East Orange that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood. So much so that architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points continue to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne postpones Christmas tree lighting until Wednesday

The city of Bayonne’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Fitzpatrick Park has been moved from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, because of rain forecasted for tomorrow, city officials said. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the park located immediately south of City Hall on Avenue...
BAYONNE, NJ
