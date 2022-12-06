Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
goleader.com
Hartz Highlights Proposed Amenities for 750 Walnut Ave.
CRANFORD — Testimony continued during a special meeting of the Cranford Planning Board November 30 regarding an application by Hartz Mountain Industries Inc. for a residential/commercial development at 750 Walnut Avenue. The main focus of this meeting involved details of what the commercial and residential buildings would look like, inside and out, as well as landscaping.
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
Half a Million Dollars for New Trail Projects in Morris County
New trail projects are recommended for funding in Morris County, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Eight new trail projects in Morris County were recommended by the Trail Construction Grant Advisory Committee to receive a total of $528,265.
shorebeat.com
Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024
A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
Portside tenants voice concerns over 30% rent increases
“No filing, no exemption,” said tenants from Portside Towers who stood in front of Jersey City council members, pleading to follow through with city rent control ordinances as tenants faced rent increases of over 30 percent. “Who is at fault starts to shift, when there is an awareness, like...
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Hate Speech Graffiti on Edgemont Park Playground Under Investigation
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department. November 29, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): An employee of the Shell Gas Station reported that an unknown person entered the mini mart and stole $135.00 worth of Vape pens. The suspect was located by patrol behind Glenfield School. The employee did not wish to prosecute and the items were returned.
jerseydigs.com
Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
NJ Pride Chamber of Commerce gala salutes LGBTQ+ leaders, allies
More than 200 LGBTQ+ business people and allies gathered in Montclair for a night of celebration and recognition at the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce’s (NJPCC) first gala and awards dinner, which is expected to become an annual event. At the event, on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent
Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
Jersey City makes history with first woman deputy chief
In a historic decision in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop has nominated Constance Zappella as Deputy Chief, setting her up in the ranks as the first female to take on this position. “As the most diverse city in the nation and the largest municipal fire department in the state, we...
Montclair homeowner who had luxury cars stolen says he believes he was targeted
A Montclair homeowner who had thieves steal two of his luxury cars says that he believes he was targeted.
Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home
MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
West New York school board trustee removed by NJSEC
A West New York Board of Education Trustee has been removed from his seat by the New Jersey School Ethics Commission (NJSEC). Trustee Ismail Dalia was appointed to the nine-member volunteer school board in January 2021 and re-elected under the “Your Children’s Future” slate in April of that year.
New Jersey Globe
Hudson elite joins Sires at West New York event
Albio Sires has four weeks left as a congressman before he ends his stint in Washington and returns to his hometown of West New York to run for mayor, a job he held for eleven years before a House seat in 2006. Sires could be facing a tough race. Cosmo...
Popular Korean BBQ chain is opening more New Jersey locations
Kpot, the popular Asian hot pot/Korean BBQ chain is opening five new locations in New Jersey in the coming months. The planned restaurants will be in Hazlet, Kearny, Secaucus, South Plainfield, and Toms River, making New Jersey the state with the most (10) locations. From their website:. Since opening our...
Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse
Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed.
roi-nj.com
East Orange luxury residential high rise surges to 75% leased
There’s a visually-captivating 18-story high-rise in East Orange that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood. So much so that architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points continue to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
Old-fashioned, family ice cream shop closing after 88 years in N.J. town
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Bayonne postpones Christmas tree lighting until Wednesday
The city of Bayonne’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Fitzpatrick Park has been moved from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, because of rain forecasted for tomorrow, city officials said. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the park located immediately south of City Hall on Avenue...
