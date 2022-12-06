ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Search Minerals Completes Initial 2,000m Fox Meadow Phase 1 Drill Program

* SEARCH MINERALS COMPLETES INITIAL 2,000M FOX MEADOW PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
News4Jax.com

8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won

* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Autosports Group To Acquire Motorline & Gold Coast BMW, Mini And Panel

* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE IN FIRST FULL YEAR. * COMPLETION EXPECTED LATE JANUARY 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million

* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
New York Post

I spent $3,200 at Best Buy — but refuse to pay 11 cents for a plastic bag

An angry Best Buy customer couldn’t help but share his two cents on TikTok after he refused to dish out 11 cents for a plastic bag. Mike Plapp, who is CEO of the restaurant marketing site America’s Best Restaurants, uploaded a video in which two teens, presumably his sons, held onto what appears to be a Mac laptop and security cameras. The point of his video wasn’t to brag about the items, but rather to bemoan that he was told a bag for the items would cost extra. “So this is us carrying $3,200 in gear … out of Best Buy. No bag,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Ahold to cut 300 jobs at Dutch online retailer Bol.com -FD newspaper

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its online subsidiary Bol.com, Dutch newspaper FD reported on Thursday. The move would reduce the headcount at Bol.com by 10% and is part of a plan to cut costs at the largest online retailer in the Netherlands by around 225 million euros ($237.15 million), the paper said citing an internal company presentation.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Is global energy efficiency progress accelerating? | Kalkine Media

The International Energy Agency on December 2 said that Energy efficiency actions had accelerated globally in 2022. Energy efficiency initiatives have intensified as governments and consumers have actively shifted to efficiency measures in response to fuel supply disruptions and record-high energy costs, highlighting a potential turning point following several years of sluggish development. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com

HashiCorp Inc <HCP.O>: Losses of 13 cents announced for third quarter

8 December 2022 01:01 a.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by HashiCorp Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -13 cents per share . Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -32 cents to -28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, which is higher than the estimated $111.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year,​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.31​ -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat​ This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Why Blackstone's credit fund reached withdrawal limit?

Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Which ASX-listed penny stock to raise $20Mn in Placement & SPP?

Xantippe Resources has announced that it has received binding commitments from institutional and professional investors for a placement of approximately $12 million. Aguia Resources has two well-advanced mining projects in southernmost Brazil: cathode green copper and organic phosphate. Hot Chili has announced another important step toward infrastructure consolidation for the company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.
kalkinemedia.com

88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well

88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
ALASKA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Why is Binance CEO Zhao calling FTX founder a fraud?

Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has taken to Twitter to absolve himself of any responsibility in the downfall of disgraced crypto exchange, FTX, in November. The billionaire CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, watched his main rival evaporate within weeks last month, leading trading on Binance’s platform to jump 30%.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator. Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy