BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION
BRIEF-Osisko Announces Binding Term Sheet With Miyuukaa To Transport Hydroelectric Power To Windfall Project
* OSISKO ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MIYUUKAA TO TRANSPORT HYDROELECTRIC POWER TO WINDFALL PROJECT. * OSISKO MINING INC - AS AN END USER, OSISKO WILL PAY SERVICE FEES TO MIYUUKAA
BRIEF-Search Minerals Completes Initial 2,000m Fox Meadow Phase 1 Drill Program
* SEARCH MINERALS COMPLETES INITIAL 2,000M FOX MEADOW PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM
Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses.
Alleged Bath & Body Works Experts Warn Customers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk
About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won
* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON
BRIEF-Autosports Group To Acquire Motorline & Gold Coast BMW, Mini And Panel
* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE IN FIRST FULL YEAR. * COMPLETION EXPECTED LATE JANUARY 2023
BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million
* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025
BRIEF-Ramaco Resources Inc Announces Increase Of Its Q1 2023 Cash Dividend And Q4 2022 And FY 2023 Guidance
* RAMACO RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF ITS FIRST-QUARTER 2023 CASH DIVIDEND AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 AND FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 10% INCREASE IN ITS CASH DIVIDEND. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - EXPECTS Q4 EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.50 TO
I spent $3,200 at Best Buy — but refuse to pay 11 cents for a plastic bag
An angry Best Buy customer couldn’t help but share his two cents on TikTok after he refused to dish out 11 cents for a plastic bag. Mike Plapp, who is CEO of the restaurant marketing site America’s Best Restaurants, uploaded a video in which two teens, presumably his sons, held onto what appears to be a Mac laptop and security cameras. The point of his video wasn’t to brag about the items, but rather to bemoan that he was told a bag for the items would cost extra. “So this is us carrying $3,200 in gear … out of Best Buy. No bag,...
Ahold to cut 300 jobs at Dutch online retailer Bol.com -FD newspaper
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its online subsidiary Bol.com, Dutch newspaper FD reported on Thursday. The move would reduce the headcount at Bol.com by 10% and is part of a plan to cut costs at the largest online retailer in the Netherlands by around 225 million euros ($237.15 million), the paper said citing an internal company presentation.
Kalkine : Is global energy efficiency progress accelerating? | Kalkine Media
The International Energy Agency on December 2 said that Energy efficiency actions had accelerated globally in 2022. Energy efficiency initiatives have intensified as governments and consumers have actively shifted to efficiency measures in response to fuel supply disruptions and record-high energy costs, highlighting a potential turning point following several years of sluggish development. Watch this video for more.
HashiCorp Inc <HCP.O>: Losses of 13 cents announced for third quarter
8 December 2022 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by HashiCorp Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -13 cents per share . Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -32 cents to -28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, which is higher than the estimated $111.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat
Kalkine : Why Blackstone's credit fund reached withdrawal limit?
Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year.
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed penny stock to raise $20Mn in Placement & SPP?
Xantippe Resources has announced that it has received binding commitments from institutional and professional investors for a placement of approximately $12 million. Aguia Resources has two well-advanced mining projects in southernmost Brazil: cathode green copper and organic phosphate. Hot Chili has announced another important step toward infrastructure consolidation for the company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.
88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well
88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC's (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1's planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023
Kalkine: Why is Binance CEO Zhao calling FTX founder a fraud?
Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has taken to Twitter to absolve himself of any responsibility in the downfall of disgraced crypto exchange, FTX, in November. The billionaire CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, watched his main rival evaporate within weeks last month, leading trading on Binance’s platform to jump 30%.
Kalkine: Why is Australian crypto exchange SwyftX cutting down its staff?
Brisbane-based crypto exchange, SwyftX, has reportedly cut 35 percent of its staff yesterday as the crushing crypto winter continues. SwyftX announced to employees late on Monday that 90 of them would be packing up their desks for good.
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator. Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its
