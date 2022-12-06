Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Premieres January 7
An event was held today for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime, which aims to adapt the light novel series of the same name by Saekisan. In addition to revealing the opening theme—which will have Masayoshi Oishi performing “Gift”—the series is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7.
otakuusamagazine.com
You’re Under Arrest Manga Gets First Chapter Since 1992
You’re Under Arrest is back for the first time since the Miyazawa administration. The comedy cop manga by Kōsuke Fujishima, which ran from 1986 to 1992, has a new one-shot chapter coming out in Afternoon magazine on December 23. The one-shot will be called “Taiho Shichauzo GP” (“You’re...
otakuusamagazine.com
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Anime Sets Debut Date
In October we got word that the Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement anime will drop in January, and now that date has been narrowed down further. According to the anime’s official website, the adaptation of FUNA’s light novel series is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7.
otakuusamagazine.com
ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Anime About Turning Into a Girl Shares Trailer
The manga ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! (a.k.a. Onii-chan wa Oshimai! in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut on January 5. A trailer for it has dropped, and in it you can hear the opening theme song “Identeitei Meltdown” being performed by P Maru-sama and cosplayer Enako.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
otakuusamagazine.com
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Confirms TV Anime Plans
An anime adaptation was announced for writer Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga back in September, but we didn’t have any details regarding format or release window at the time. That has now changed, thankfully, and the project has been confirmed as a TV anime series that will air sometime in 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Chainsaw Man Becomes Most-Searched TV Anime of 2022
It’s time once again to see what Google has deemed to be the most-searched topics of the year, and 2022 has certainly proven to be the year of Chainsaw Man. Denji leads the pack in the list of most-searched TV anime in Japan, while Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume, tops the list of most-searched films in Japan.
dexerto.com
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 10: The big battle begins
Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its penultimate climax, and it’s already kicked off with a lot of sinister – and excellent – action. Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its endgame, at long last. The action-packed and marvelously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s hard to imagine it ending, despite us reaching the penultimate few episodes.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Musical Shares First Clip
Spy x Family has become the anime to beat in 2022, with the story of the Forger Family uniting a master of espionage, a bloody assassin, a mind-reading toddler, and a future-seeing canine into one family unit. With the first season preparing to release its season finale, a new trailer has arrived to show some of the actors that will be a part of Spy x Family's live-action musical, which is set to take Tokyo Japan by storm next year.
ComicBook
Naruto Star Ranks the Anime's Best Episode
Naruto has been following the Seventh Hokage for decades, exploring how the boy wielding the Nine-Tailed Fox would overcome adversity, inspire others, and eventually come to lead the Hidden Leaf Village. With the Shonen franchise set to play a big role at this month's Jump Festa, while also teasing some big reveals in the coming weeks, the voice actor responsible for bringing Naruto to life in Japan has revealed which episode, and scene, she loves the most from her time in the series.
How to watch Chainsaw Man from anywhere
Here's how to watch Chainsaw Man from around the world, so you can catch up on the hit anime based on a manga.
SVG
The Super Mario Bros Movie Includes A Game We Didn't Expect
After the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" came out, the hype for the upcoming Nintendo and Illumination collaboration really started to build. Before that, fans analyzed the first movie poster that came out for anything it might reveal about "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," but there wasn't much to gleam — though some adults did notice that Mario's posterior wasn't quite as pronounced as it is in the games. The first trailer was released on October 6, 2022, and longtime players noticed small details hidden in the background of its movie snippets, but these were largely in the form of references to "Mario" games from the main series.
Why Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Took The Bold Leap Into The Director's Chair For Hunt - Exclusive
Before his electric turn to international stardom as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae had built a strong career as a leading man in a host of popular cinematic outings. As an actor, he won several awards for films like "An Affair," "City of the Rising Sun," and "The Face Reader" even before his record-setting "Squid Game" outing. Not content to rest on these laurels, the distinguished performer is now taking a turn in the director's chair with his new thriller, "Hunt."
The Best Anime Fight Scenes of All Time, Ranked by a Middle Schooler
Did ya hear? There’s gonna be a BRAWL after school at Anime High! It’s gonna take place under the flagpole at 3PM! EVERYONE is gonna be there. I didn’t realize just how much bad blood there was in this school. I can’t think of any students who AREN’T trying to fight? Maybe Violet Evergarden? And that’s only because she ALREADY KILLED EVERYONE SHE NEEDED TO. Boy, howdy! This is gonna get so wild, and I’m gonna record it all in my notebook to see which anime fight was the best! The kids from Demon Slayer had a nasty fight the other day, but this is gonna be on a whole new level! I hope the school nurse is gonna be there! Somebody’s gonna need to scrape the blood and body parts off of the blacktop. And it ain’t gonna be me!
ComicBook
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Announces Midseason Finale
This anime fall season has been one of the biggest seasons for new and returning franchises to hit the small screen, with series such as Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, and Mob Psycho 100 all vying for dominance in a crowded animation landscape. Mobile Suit enthusiasts were lucky enough to see a return to the Gundam universe, albeit through a story in "The Witch From mercury" that is unlike anything seen before in the anime. Now, the series is prepping fans for its mid-season finale that is right around the corner.
ComicBook
Anya Taylor-Joy Says The Super Mario Bros. Movie Made Her a Gamer
Anya Taylor-Joy is set to voice Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and it seems the actress has become a fan of video games as a result. Speaking recently to MTV News, Taylor-Joy revealed that while she was not a gamer beforehand, her role in the movie resulted in a lot of excitement from her friends. This inspired her to check out Mario Kart, and that eventually led her to start visiting arcades, as well. In the interview, Taylor-Joy referred to herself as a "hardcore adult arcade individual."
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
‘Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion’ Is a (Slightly) Updated Time Capsule From the Mid-2000s
In 1997, Japanese developer Square released a juggernaut with Final Fantasy VII, a game generally considered one of the greatest ever made. Ten years later, they’d expand that world with a prequel, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, released for the PlayStation Portable. Relatively well-received at the time, that title would help keep the torch burning for fans as they anxiously awaited a next-gen remake of the original game (a desire created by Sony’s infamous PlayStation 3 tech demo tease and not delivered upon until 2020). That game, Final Fantasy VII Remake, was also announced as the first act of...
Sonic co-creator arrested a second time for even more insider trading shenanigans
This time it's for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0