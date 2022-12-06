Read full article on original website
Related
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: The Places and Faces of Italian Type
Why is everybody so enamored with Italy? It is too numerous to list but if you’re reading this it is for the love of type, typography and letters, of course!. For ten years SVA MFA Design’s co-chairs organized The Masters Typographic Workshop in Italy (along with a stellar faculty) which was devoted to the study of Italian type, typography, signs, ephemera and printing. One of the early stops on our two week tour was in Corrnuda at Tipoteca, the extraordinary hands-on wood and metal type and printing archive, museum and letterpress printing/workshop, directed by Sandro Berra (workshop@Tipoteca.it).
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: RIP to the Last of the Truly Great Magazine Covers
Starting in 1992, Rodrigo Sanchez was the head of design for the Sunday magazine of the newspaper El Mundo (Madrid), then from 1996 to 2022—26 years—he also assumed responsibility for Metropoli. Since then he combined that job with the art direction of the magazine realm of the publishing company Unidad Editorial, and for the last 10 years, the art direction of the daily newspaper El Mundo. Now he is looking for his “own independent path.”
Comments / 0