Why is everybody so enamored with Italy? It is too numerous to list but if you’re reading this it is for the love of type, typography and letters, of course!. For ten years SVA MFA Design’s co-chairs organized The Masters Typographic Workshop in Italy (along with a stellar faculty) which was devoted to the study of Italian type, typography, signs, ephemera and printing. One of the early stops on our two week tour was in Corrnuda at Tipoteca, the extraordinary hands-on wood and metal type and printing archive, museum and letterpress printing/workshop, directed by Sandro Berra (workshop@Tipoteca.it).

2 DAYS AGO