ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Leaders to Discuss Courthouse Dome Project

There are a pair of governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Human Services Board, which will be in the Human Services Department Building at 4:15 p.m. They will take comments from the public before looking over their financial and statistical reports through October.
Fox11online.com

Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Manitowoc, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC on 1/10/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 2: Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. Court finds that the defendant has sixteen (16) days sentence credit and deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $443 to be paid by 02-01-2023 or 8 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Police provide update to WIS 29 incident in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the WIS 29 incident that resulted in an officer being hospitalized after accidentally discharging his firearm on Wednesday. A press release provided by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD) states that a 7-year veteran of its department was injured...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
thebaycities.com

FLOW is expanding to Marinette County in 2023

After two successful years of serving Forest, Langlade, and Oconto Counties as part of the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring and Protection Network (LMPN), FLOW AIS will add Marinette County to its coverage area in January 2023. FLOW AIS coordinates and promotes various initiatives such as the Citize’s Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN), Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW), Landing Blitz, Drain Campaign, Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol, and other DNR initiatives through the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network. FLOW AIS Coordinator Derek Thorn says, “AIS Snapshot Day is the third Saturday in August. It is a Statewide program day where the public and volunteers can get involved.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

15-year-old Charged in Deadly Green Bay Crash Finds Attorney

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal crash on the city’s west side now has an attorney, so the case will resume with a preliminary hearing next month. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Brown County Man Facing 17 Charges, All Drug Related

A Brown County man, who is suspected to be a drug dealer, is facing 17 drug-related charges. Among the crimes 27-year-old Hyrum Frank Ricketts is accused of are eight Manufacturing charges for drugs including Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine. The Brown County Drug Task Force raided Ricketts’ apartment on Bader Street...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Several Area Organizations Receive Portion of $1 Million in Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants

Several area organizations area have been awarded a chunk of $1 million in Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants. A total of 43 farmer-led groups received a portion of that money which supports producer-led conservation solutions. The Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance is getting $18,300 for their work, while the Sheboygan River...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices

Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy