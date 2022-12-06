Read full article on original website
12 pounds of fentanyl, tens of thousands of pills seized in Appleton drug investigation
Investigators this week from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. LWAM and DEA led the investigation that resulted in...
wpr.org
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspected drug dealer is now charged in Brown County, facing a long list of crimes. The list of 17 charges against Hyrum Ricketts takes up the first 8 pages of the criminal complaint. The details of those charges go on for another 23 pages.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Leaders to Discuss Courthouse Dome Project
There are a pair of governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Human Services Board, which will be in the Human Services Department Building at 4:15 p.m. They will take comments from the public before looking over their financial and statistical reports through October.
Fox11online.com
Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9, made possible through ‘many’ donations
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – After going through five weeks of extensive training, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new ‘partner in crime,’ K9 Vinny. Vinny is a Belgian Malinois provided by Double Dutch Kennels in Delevan, Wisconsin. Deputies say that Vinny and his handler,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Manitowoc, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC on 1/10/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 2: Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. Court finds that the defendant has sixteen (16) days sentence credit and deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $443 to be paid by 02-01-2023 or 8 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Police provide update to WIS 29 incident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the WIS 29 incident that resulted in an officer being hospitalized after accidentally discharging his firearm on Wednesday. A press release provided by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD) states that a 7-year veteran of its department was injured...
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man convicted of causing his girlfriend’s miscarriage, and delayed justice by fleeing the country for more than 9 years, lost an effort to appeal his conviction and has been stripped of his public defender. The Wisconsin District 3 Appellate Court affirmed the...
thebaycities.com
FLOW is expanding to Marinette County in 2023
After two successful years of serving Forest, Langlade, and Oconto Counties as part of the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring and Protection Network (LMPN), FLOW AIS will add Marinette County to its coverage area in January 2023. FLOW AIS coordinates and promotes various initiatives such as the Citize’s Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN), Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW), Landing Blitz, Drain Campaign, Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol, and other DNR initiatives through the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network. FLOW AIS Coordinator Derek Thorn says, “AIS Snapshot Day is the third Saturday in August. It is a Statewide program day where the public and volunteers can get involved.”
WBAY Green Bay
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
Green Bay Police report rash of burglaries in Mather Heights neighborhood
Police are seeking possible identification and arrest of a person or persons who may be suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.
94.3 Jack FM
15-year-old Charged in Deadly Green Bay Crash Finds Attorney
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal crash on the city’s west side now has an attorney, so the case will resume with a preliminary hearing next month. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and...
seehafernews.com
seehafernews.com
Several Area Organizations Receive Portion of $1 Million in Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants
Several area organizations area have been awarded a chunk of $1 million in Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants. A total of 43 farmer-led groups received a portion of that money which supports producer-led conservation solutions. The Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance is getting $18,300 for their work, while the Sheboygan River...
WBAY Green Bay
Jurors hear about Matthew Beyer’s relationship with children he’s accused of killing
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Matthew Beyer’s trial continued in Outagamie County with several experts taking the stand Tuesday, and jurors hearing about Beyer’s relationship with his children, who he’s accused of killing. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say he killed...
seehafernews.com
All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices
Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
