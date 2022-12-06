Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Evading Arrest, DWI & Prison Holdovers Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 22 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Felony Bail Jumping, DWIs and two prison inmates being held for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. San Angelo Police early Friday morning arrested 37-year-old...
San Angelo PD arrests local porch pirate
SAPD shares that with the partnership with residents and the installation of video technology like Ring Doorbells, the department was able to successfully arrest a San Angelo porch pirate.
San Angelo LIVE!
DWI With an Underaged Child Passenger Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including four driving while intoxicated. Monica Chabarria and Patrick Mitcham, 42, were both arrested in separate incidents and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Chabarria, 37, was arrested by San Angelo Police officers and also charged with assault family violence. She was booked at 8:30 p.m. and her bond was not listed. Mitcham was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies and booked at 7:52 p.m. He was booked without bond.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING VIDEO: Biker on a Harley Crashes on Bryant After 95 mph High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – A wanted suspect riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase at speeds reportedly reaching 95 mph through northern Tom Green County and into San Angelo Friday afternoon before crashing at N. Bryant Blvd. and 29th St. According to radio...
San Angelo LIVE!
Booking Report: Drugged Up Dude Arrested for Harboring and Abusing a Runaway Child
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including one for harboring a runaway and one for indecent exposure. 39-year-old Jeremy Sanchez was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies on three charges; possession...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: December 9, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
San Angelo PD: Missing persons case turns into homicide investigation
SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 6, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department announced that the remains of 31-year-old Eric Talton were found in Junction, Texas. Talton went missing on August 10, 2022 according to police. Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department began investigating and learned that Talton’s disappearance was “criminal in nature.” According […]
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: 13-year-old with a Gun Prompts Lockdown at San Angelo Middle School
SAN ANGELO – Lone Star Middle School staff was made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to the San Angelo Police Department, school staff and an Off Duty SAPD Officer (who was working security at Lone Star) immediately began investigating the incident.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Remains Found in Kimble Co. Are from a Missing San Angelo Man
SAN ANGELO, TX – After months of investigation, the San Angelo Police Department has released an official statement on the missing San Angelo man who's body was found off I-10 in Junction. As previously reported, on Aug. 25, the San Angelo Police Department issued a missing persons notice for...
San Angelo Police Department searching for missing person
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently searching for 31 year old April Saldivar who was last seen at approximately 5:20 p.m. Dec. 7 at 4100 Nottingham Trail. Saldivar was wearing a green shirt and colorful tights. She is a 5' tall Hispanic female weighing...
saisd.org
Update Regarding Police Department Investigation at Lone Star Middle School
On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, San Angelo ISD and Lone Star Middle School received a report of a student having a handgun on campus. Immediately campus leaders and district administrators began an investigation in conjunction with the San Angelo Police Department, searched the individual and campus, located and confiscated the handgun and the student is in custody. A Resource Officer is assigned to the campus to provide additional safety and security.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Investigating 'Potential Threat' to Lone Star Middle School
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police issued a Nixle Alert at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday about a potential threat to Lone Star Middle School on Sherwood Way. According to the SAPD, 'The SAPD is currently investigating a potential threat toward Lone Star Middle School. Please be patient as the release of students will be conducted by Lone Star Middle School Staff. Officers are on scene and further information will be released as it becomes available.'
San Angelo LIVE!
Disturbing Suspected Child Molester Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including one for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age out of Concho County. Benjamin Celedon Lira, 35, was arrested by the...
Kidnapped 4-year-old found in a local motel – SAPD apprehends suspect
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On December 1, 2022, around 5:30 p.m. the San Angelo Police Department received information from a Sheriff’s Office in Michigan that a kidnapping suspect was possibly located at a local motel. According to an SAPD press release, Laquita Cavin, 36 years old, had kidnapped a four-year-old child from a supervised visit. […]
brownwoodnews.com
Two killed in Coleman County two-vehicle collision
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday morning that two people perished in a two-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 67 one mile east of Talpa. Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, and Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, were pronounced dead...
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Shooting Incident Under Investigation in Robert Lee
ROBERT LEE – The Coke County Sheriff's Office Friday morning confirmed that although an incident did take place near Paint Creek in Coke County on Thursday, no one was shot or injured. According to the CCSO, on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to Paint Creek near Lake Spence for the...
KLST: Schedule changes and other updates with SAISD
"The students are much much better at telling us when they are unsafe," Dr. Carl Dethloff shared.
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Mother Tells Story of Why Her Sons were Murdered in San Angelo!
Today on LIVE!, the Angry Cactus' Tim Condon stops by for another LIVE! cooking show. Also, a mother tells her story about her sons who were tragically murdered. "It's Called Soccer" Meet the Cats/Lady Cats Kicked off Last Night!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San...
Comments / 0