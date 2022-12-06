Police looking for man who fled custody, last seen in Hillsdale

HUDSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are looking for a man who fled from the custody of the Hudson Police Department around 9 p.m. Monday evening.

According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, Todie Joe Phillips, 34, was last seen in the area of the fairgrounds in Hillsdale city.

The sheriff’s office says Phillips is wanted on several warrants out of Lenawee County.

Officials did not share many details about Phillip’s run-in with police, but asked the community to be on the lookout.

If you have any information on where Phillips might be or see him, you’re encouraged to call 911 or you can submit tips to Lenawee County Dispatch at 517-263-0524 or by email at ssandy@ci.hudson.mi.us.

