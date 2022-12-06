ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Championship in Charlotte draws best crowd since 2019

By Charlotte Business Journal
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The ACC Football Championship Game this weekend attracted its largest crowd since 2019, with announced attendance of 64,115 for Clemson’s 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Last year, Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 45-21 in the championship game. Attendance was 57,856. Stadium capacity is 75,000. Seats in the upper half of the upper level in the endzone and corners were covered with tarps, reducing capacity.

The ACC, like most leagues and teams, defines attendance as tickets sold and distributed, not actual turnstile counts.

In 2020, Clemson beat Notre Dame in the ACC championship in a highly anticipated matchup of top-five teams, but Covid-19 health mandates limited capacity to 7%, or 5,240 fans.

