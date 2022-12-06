Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
US futures point to continued slump this week on Wall Street
Wall Street futures edged lower Wednesday ahead of new employment and wholesale price data with the Federal Reserve gauging its next step in its fight to cool inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.7% just over an hour before the opening bell.
kitco.com
Commodity trader Trafigura books 2022 net profit of $7 billion, up 128% from 2021
The company's revenues increased by 38 percent to USD318,476 million from USD231,308 million in 2021. The group's underlying...
NASDAQ
South African rand little changed; current account deficit narrows
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed against the dollar on Thursday as the current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter and October manufacturing edged up on an annual basis. At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, close to...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see price pauses ahead of Friday U.S. PPI
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near steady levels in early U.S. trading Thursday. Traders are awaiting the next U.S. inflation data point, which is Friday morning's producer price index report for November. PPI is seen coming in at up 0.2% from October—the same rise as seen in last month's PPI report. February gold was last down $1.00 at $1,797.00 and March silver was up $0.018 at $22.94.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Mortgage rates fall for fourth straight week ahead of Fed meeting
The average long-term mortgage rate fell for the fourth consecutive week and have dropped more than three-quarters of a point since hitting a 20-year high last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33% from 6.49% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%. The average long-term rate sat at 7.08% in early November, but has since had the steepest 4-week decline since 2008. “While the decline in rates has been large, homebuyer sentiment remains low with no major positive reaction in purchase demand to these lower rates,” said Sam Khater,...
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
Lebanon-Express
US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
‘Winter is coming’ to UK housing market as prices tumble; China trade slumps – as it happened
Average house prices fell 2.3% in November, biggest drop since financial crisis, knocking average house price down by almost £7,000
Morgan Stanley slashes its U.S. housing market outlook—here’s where it sees the home price correction going in 2023
Peak-to-trough, Morgan Stanley expects U.S. home prices to fall 10% by 2024. However, the firm also says a 20% crash is possible.
China's trade shrinks sharply as feeble demand, domestic COVID woes take toll
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports in November contracted 8.7% from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 10.6%, both missing expectations by large margins, customs data showed on Wednesday.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Soared 35% Higher Last Month
The chipmaker's shares are still on sale.
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
NASDAQ
European Stocks Close Lower Again On Rate Jitters, Recession Worries
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed lower on Wednesday, extending recent losses, as concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue with its aggressive rate hikes hurt sentiment. Data showing China's exports and imports both shrank their weakest level since mid-2020 in November weighed as well. Investors also digested the latest batch...
NASDAQ
Rouble hovers near 63 vs dollar as oil price cap weighs
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered near 63 versus the dollar on Wednesday after hitting its lowest level since mid-October in early trade, as the market assessed the impact of the G7 price cap on Russia's export earnings. The rouble was up 0.21% against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX to...
Federal Reserve chairman says a December rate-hike slowdown is possible
The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes “as soon as December,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
House prices expected to fall by 9% over next two years, says OBR
House prices are expected to fall by nearly 10% over the next couple of years, largely driven by higher mortgage rates and the wider economic downturn. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said house prices are forecast to drop by 9% between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2024.
