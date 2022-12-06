ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Dak Prescott Reacts To Cowboys' Big Return To Practice

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyron Smith has not played yet this season due to injury, but did return to practice this week. While it's unclear when Smith will make his 2022 regular season debut, quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that it's been good having the eight-time Pro Bowler back on the practice field.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Nico Collins (foot) not practicing for Texans Thursday

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) is not practicing on Thursday. Collins and Brandin Cooks (calf) have both missed back-to-back practices as the Texans prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore will likely be Houston's starting receivers if Collins and Cooks are unavailable.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

WR Odell Beckham Jr. drops salivating hint about potential Cowboys team-up with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys’ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been widely known for some time now. Despite a controversial incident resulting in the affectionately nicknamed OBJ being kicked off an airplane, the Cowboys have remained steadfast in their desire to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. On Monday, Beckham Jr. hinted at the possibility he would soon be signing with the Cowboys, adding another weapon to the offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense

Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...

