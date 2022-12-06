Read full article on original website
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
McLaurin to lead Roseboro parade
Each year that the Town of Roseboro has hosted a Christmas parade, a grand marshal is selected to begin the festivities. This year, a man with
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
mynews13.com
Fayetteville business opening employment opportunities
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Autumn Mcallister finds her peace in baking. Paws Anatomy is an all natural dog treat company in Fayetteville. The Autism Society of N.C. helps to place individuals in jobs that align with their skills. The state is launching a pilot program to provide career coaching to...
kiss951.com
My 2022 Visit to The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
Put the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival on your calendar if you are planning a trip to the Triangle area soon. Thousands of lights and lanterns illuminate the night sky during this festival. This year I was really excited to visit the festival with my significant other and friends. This would be our third year visiting!
jocoreport.com
Hobby Lobby, Other Well-Known Retailers Will Locate In Selma’s Eastfield
SELMA – Adventure Development, LLC, has announced its first retail tenants at Eastfield, a mixed-use development in Selma, North Carolina. Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Ross, Burlington, and Five Below will be the first tenants in Phase 1 of a 200,000 square foot retail development in Eastfield, located at Exit 97 and 98 off I-95. Construction will begin in Spring 2023 with planned opening dates in 2024.
Their goal was to raise $600 at bake sale for Cure SMA, until a neighbor gave them $60,000 donation
The bake sale goal was to raise at least $600 for the nonprofit Cure Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and a neighbor had a much bigger goal in mind.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category
Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
jocoreport.com
Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death
SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
Search of NC high school student’s vehicle results in seizure of gun
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A gun was seized during the search of a student’s vehicle Wednesday at Scotland High School, according to Principal Brent Smith. On Wednesday morning, a staff member at the school alerted administrators of a concern, Smith said in a statement. School administrators and the school resource officer began investigating immediately. […]
Hope Alive receives its third denial; commissioners Campbell, Dial, Edge, Herndon sworn in
LUMBERTON — Hope Alive Inc. took another loss Monday this time with the rejection of a request for a special-use permit. The
Power grid attack: Duke Energy previously fined for security violations, report alleges
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Amid a power grid attack in North Carolina, Channel 9 has uncovered a report alleging Duke Energy was fined $10 million over security violations in the past decade. Two substations in Moore County were attacked Saturday night, leaving families, businesses and schools in the dark...
'Very excited': Willie Rowe discusses goals on his first day as Wake County sheriff
During Willie Rowe's first day as Wake County Sheriff, he vowed to address staffing levels and enhance community engagement.
SCS staffers urge ‘fairness’ on second day of walkout
Several employees took their issues to Sampson County Schools leaders during a regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on Tuesday morni
WRAL
Family will not view Fayetteville police body cam video
Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said. Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said.
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
