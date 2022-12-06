ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville business opening employment opportunities

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Autumn Mcallister finds her peace in baking. Paws Anatomy is an all natural dog treat company in Fayetteville. The Autism Society of N.C. helps to place individuals in jobs that align with their skills. The state is launching a pilot program to provide career coaching to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
My 2022 Visit to The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival

Put the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival on your calendar if you are planning a trip to the Triangle area soon. Thousands of lights and lanterns illuminate the night sky during this festival. This year I was really excited to visit the festival with my significant other and friends. This would be our third year visiting!
CARY, NC
Hobby Lobby, Other Well-Known Retailers Will Locate In Selma’s Eastfield

SELMA – Adventure Development, LLC, has announced its first retail tenants at Eastfield, a mixed-use development in Selma, North Carolina. Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Ross, Burlington, and Five Below will be the first tenants in Phase 1 of a 200,000 square foot retail development in Eastfield, located at Exit 97 and 98 off I-95. Construction will begin in Spring 2023 with planned opening dates in 2024.
SELMA, NC
Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category

Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
LAURINBURG, NC
Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death

SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Search of NC high school student’s vehicle results in seizure of gun

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A gun was seized during the search of a student’s vehicle Wednesday at Scotland High School, according to Principal Brent Smith. On Wednesday morning, a staff member at the school alerted administrators of a concern, Smith said in a statement. School administrators and the school resource officer began investigating immediately. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Family will not view Fayetteville police body cam video

Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said. Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Community Policy