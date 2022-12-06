Read full article on original website
wrcr.com
Area Assemblyman Braces for Call-Back to Albany to Handle Some Unfinished Business
An area state lawmaker thinks the governor may call the legislature back into session to deal with some unfinished business, including the suspended gas tax. Western Ramapo and Orange County Assemblyman Karl Brabenec says it could happen any time before Christmas…. The six-month gas tax holiday was passed over the...
wrcr.com
Clarkstown Pulls Public Hearings on Term Limits Laws, Future Uncertain
Last week’s scheduled public hearings in Clarkstown revisiting their term limits laws were pulled from the town board’s agenda, and it’s not clear yet what the next move might be. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann, who is in the final year of his second term, says there could be some constitutional issues with the law as it was passed eight years ago…
wrcr.com
Bill to Ease Tax Burden for NY EMS and Fire Volunteers Lands on Governor’s Desk
A bill that would pave the way for some much-needed property tax relief for volunteer firefighters and EMS workers in New York has made it to the governor’s desk. It’s been a long trek for this bill which has bipartisan support from local state representatives. The bill was sponsored by Rockland State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, who says he’s confident the governor will sign it…
wrcr.com
Jewish School Appeals Court Decision Barring Them from Purchasing Nanuet Church
A local Jewish school is looking to overturn an appeals court decision to toss its lawsuit against the town of Clarkstown, the supervisor and a local neighborhood organization. Ateres Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland has claimed they were prevented from acquiring the Grace Baptist Church in Nanuet to use as a girls Yeshiva. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann calls it a frivolous lawsuit…
wrcr.com
Rockland Catholic Group Holds Annual Blessing of the Crèche in New City
The Rockland County Catholic Coalition held their annual “Blessing of the Nativity Crèche” outside the County Office Building in New City yesterday. Father Steve Shafran of the Marian Shrine in Stony Point said the Nativity Scene represents what all religions have in common…. The annual Menorah Lighting,...
wrcr.com
Governor and State Health Officials Urge NYers Take Steps to Stay Healthy as COVID, Flu and RSV Cases Rise
The threat of COVID, the flu, and Respiratory Syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) Virus, or RSV, have the governor and state health officials concerned about the strain on the healthcare system. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Governor Kathy Hochul says as winter approaches, all three so far are on the rise, and she and state health officials want to keep all three of them down…
wrcr.com
O&R Volunteers Lay Wreaths at West Point Cemetery
7,000 graves in the cemetery at the United States Military Academy at West Point were decorated with wreaths on Saturday as a tribute to the sacrifices made by U.S soldiers. O&R spokesman Mike Donovan says it was a proud moment for 30 Con Edison and O&R volunteers, their families and their friends who took part in the project…
wrcr.com
Nanuet’s People to People Launches “Project Joy” Holiday Donation Campaign
A local food pantry wants to help area kids whose families may not have the ability to give as much as they have in years past, and your help is needed. The “Project Joy” program by Nanuet’s “People to People” is now underway. Its goal is to bring gift cards and stocking stuffers to 1,300 local kids from low-income families. People to People CEO Diane Serratore says you can help by adopting a local family…
