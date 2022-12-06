Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
DUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
Law enforcement officers say they are preparing to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
OKCPD: Man with gun shot after making threatening move at officers
Authorities say one man is in custody after he allegedly fired at gun at Oklahoma City police officers.
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
KOKI FOX 23
Clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will hold a clemency hearing for a death row inmate Wednesday morning. Scott Eizember, 61, was convicted of killing an elderly couple, in Depew, in 2003. He also attacked two others and assaulted a young woman. The Oklahoma Coalition to...
1600kush.com
BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH
(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
OKC man arrested after making 620 calls to 9-1-1 in 5 days
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Monday after making 620 false 9-1-1 calls in five days.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
KOCO
Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old
Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
KOCO
Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl
Drug dealer Cameron Jermaine Payne knew his pills may have contained fentanyl, but he sold them anyway on Oct. 16, 2020, to a former high school classmate. The next day, that customer was found dead of an overdose. "I felt a numb feeling, a feeling I can't explain," Payne later...
This Oklahoma Restaurant Has the Largest Projected Christmas Display in the State
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this should do the trick. This Oklahoma restaurant has one of the largest projected Christmas displays in the Sooner State. It takes up the entire side of the building!. Throughout the holiday season The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK. will...
KOCO
Person shot, another assaulted in Norman; no suspect in custody
NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after one was shot and another was assaulted Wednesday afternoon in Norman. At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting near West Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southwest. They found two victims – a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old woman who had been assaulted.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
KOCO
Rural school district in Oklahoma goes virtual temporarily after threat surfaces online
NINNEKAH, Okla. — A rural school district in Oklahoma went virtual temporarily after a threat surfaced online. Ninnekah Public Schools learned about the threat late Sunday night before making the decision to keep children off the grounds. KOCO 5 learned the threat came from a current student. After an...
Random attack leads to carjacking in Southeast Oklahoma City, leaving woman without transportation, ‘terrified’
A random attack leads to a carjacking in southeast Oklahoma City, leaving one woman without transportation, and now scared for her safety.
Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself
A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
Comments / 0