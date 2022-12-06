ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH

(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
tulsatoday.com

What happened at Edmond High?

On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
HENNESSEY, OK
KOCO

Person shot, another assaulted in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after one was shot and another was assaulted Wednesday afternoon in Norman. At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting near West Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southwest. They found two victims – a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old woman who had been assaulted.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself

A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

