Victim of homicide in Billings apartment ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 8 at 11:05 a.m. The victim of Monday's homicide that happened in the 1100 block of 28th Street West has been identified. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told us the victim was identified as 39-year-old Joseph Sean Little Sr. His cause of death was multiple sharp-force injuries.
Male suspect allegedly stabs female victim during disturbance in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A male suspect allegedly stabbed a female victim during a disturbance in the 800 block of South 28th Street in Billings Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., police said. The Billings Police Department said on social media the male suspect stabbed the woman in the leg and fled on...
Billings Police Respond to Homicide at Hillview Lane
Billings, MT- Billings Police are investigating a homicide at 412 Hillview Lane. BPD was requested to check the welfare of a 64-year-old man from another agency during the investigation. The victim was found deceased at the address with injuries. A 32-year-old woman is in custody in another jurisdiction. Sargent Beck...
[Breaking] Homicide on Billings South Side, Suspect in Custody
This just in from Billings Police Department's Twitter:. Tonight, Billings Police responded to 412 Hillview Lane for a welfare check of a 64-year-old male. During the welfare check, BPD discovered the victim deceased in the residence with injuries. A 32-year-old female suspect is in custody in another jurisdiction, and detectives...
Woman claims Billings man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"
A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."
Suspect arrested for threat found at Billings Senior High School
BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat was found at Billings Senior High School Wednesday. Billings Public Schools told parents school administration was made water of a threat written on a boys’ bathroom stall that was posted on social media. The threat was directed towards Billings Senior High School for Dec....
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
A Conversation with Billings Police
On Sunday, November 27, Billings Police responded to a shooting on the city's south side. For hours the community was left to assume and speculate about the events that transpired. We wanted to find out what went on during that 17 hour investigation, who was responsible for disseminating information, and...
Yellowstone National Cemetery Hosts Pearl Harbor Remberance Day
Laurel, MT- In Yellowstone County, members of the community and Laurel American Legion Post commemorated the fallen heroes of Pearl Harbor with a memorial. Today marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War two.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Safety awareness for bikers in winters
BILLINGS, Mont. - Biking during the winter may sound like a deal-breaker to a lot of people, however, some Montanans rely on bikes for their daily commutes year-round. For Waylon Warr, the winner of the Billings Commuter Challenge in 2021 and 2022, it's not just about reducing carbon footprint; he says biking provides him the freedom to not worry about car related costs and issues.
MET Transit holds their first on-the-spot interview job fair
BILLINGS, Mt: In addition to focusing on the completion of a new transit development plan by summer of next year, MET Transit organized their first in-person job fair today in Billings. Rusty Logan, MET Transit Manager for the city, said that due to a shortage of workers, they decided to...
MSU Billings men's basketball uses white-hot shooting to defeat Providence
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's basketball utilized a 77.8% shooting percentage in the second half to roll its way to a 96-76 victory over Providence on Wednesday. The Yellowjackets (7-2 overall) have now won three straight games after dropping consecutive outings last month at Black Hills State (South Dakota) and South Dakota Mines. It was also MSUB's first game, not counting exhibitions, at Alterowitz Gym this season.
Billings West wrestling eager to continue last year's success
Billings West wrestling has high hopes for this season. Last year, the program earned its first team trophy in nearly two decades. This year, West High boasts over 70 wrestlers on the team, all committed to achieving their golden goals this season.
