theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Corey Casady, 35, of Des Moines was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Casey Scott, 46, of 2336 Amherst St., Des Moines, was arrested on a...
ourquadcities.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
KCRG.com
Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say the first Iowan convicted in the January 6 insurrection should spend over five years in jail. Real Christmas...
Update on body found near burnt vehicle in Decatur County
(Decatur Co.) On November 26, Decatur County deputies were dispatched to 20210 272nd Avenue east of Leon on the report of a deceased male. Responding deputies found 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon deceased in a field beside his burned vehicle. A joint investigation by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa...
Armed robbery suspect shot, injured during police pursuit
theperrynews.com
Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman resigned to further abuse by Waukee man
A Waukee man was arrested Sunday for threatening violence against a Waukee woman with whom he lives. Sean Michael Dorrian, 61, of 395 Fourth St., Waukee, was charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. The incident began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300...
kniakrls.com
Call ahead on Control Burns
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department were called to a report of a fire at the south edge of Knoxville at approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found that a farmer had used heavy equipment to assemble several large piles of cut brush and timber, and had set them on fire. The farmer was tending the fires, but hadn’t informed authorities of the burn, as is required by ordinance.
Student caught with gun at Des Moines middle school is suspected of attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November. The teen had been under investigation in connection with a robbery attempt that happened in the 600 block of Cutler on November […]
KCCI.com
Two teenagers arrested after assaulting homeless man
DES MOINES, Iowa — A homeless man was violently beaten by two teenagers on Tuesday night in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that it happened at the 3000 block of Merle Hay Road. The teenagers were 13 and 14. Police say the teenagers saw the man and beat and...
iheart.com
Dallas County, Iowa Sheriff's Office Conducts Annual Shop With A Cop Event
(Dallas County, IA) -- The Dallas County Sheriff's Office hosted a Shop with a Cop event this weekend. Deputies took 65-children shopping.
kniakrls.com
Pella-Based Appraiser Arrested for Forgery, Surrenders State License for Fraud Charges
A local property appraiser is accused of forging documents and evaluating properties he wasn’t licensed for. Randal Steenhoek, 59, was arrested last Friday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of forgery, all class D felonies. He is the owner of Pella-based Steenhoek Appraisal, Inc.
KCCI.com
Police: 2 charged after early morning pursuit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit Monday morning. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a vehicle pursuit started near 30th Street and Euclid Avenue. It ended with the driver pulling into the driveway of a house. According to police, the driver and passenger ran...
KCCI.com
Centerville school employee likely won’t face criminal charges
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville school employee accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor likely won't face criminal charges. The Centerville Police Department determined the allegations aren't criminal after interviewing the female student involved. However, the case does remain open. Last week, KCCI reported two employees were placed on...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors Approve Fuel Bid
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved the annual fuel bid to provide county vehicles with fuel, totaling just over $1.2 million. The board heard an update from the City of Norwalk, tabled approval of participation in a payment system until the contract can be reviewed, a bridge replacement bid, bridge postings, and a storm sewer easement.
Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
Stabbing in West Des Moines Hy-Vee parking lot being investigated
kniakrls.com
Marion County Special Olympics
Twelve Marion County Special Olympic Athletes competed at the West Central Regional Bowling Tournament in October at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines. Four of the athletes carried the flags across the lanes for the opening ceremonies. Joe Morgan-the Special Olympic Flag, Ben Heywood-the Iowa Flag, and Shawn Barker & Taylor Fearno-the American Flag.
iheart.com
Developing: Des Moines Police Responds to Crash with Injured Pedestrian
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department says officers from DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a crash at 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue involving an injury to a pedestrian. DMPD posted about the crash on social media. So far, the condition of the...
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
