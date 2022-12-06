ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 7

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Corey Casady, 35, of Des Moines was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Casey Scott, 46, of 2336 Amherst St., Des Moines, was arrested on a...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WHO 13

Armed robbery suspect shot, injured during police pursuit

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — An armed robbery suspect was shot and injured during a police pursuit on Wednesday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations the suspect was shot by an officer at the end of a police pursuit in rural Blakesburg, just southwest of Ottumwa. The suspect is being treated for gunshot wounds […]
BLAKESBURG, IA
theperrynews.com

Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm

A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman resigned to further abuse by Waukee man

A Waukee man was arrested Sunday for threatening violence against a Waukee woman with whom he lives. Sean Michael Dorrian, 61, of 395 Fourth St., Waukee, was charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. The incident began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300...
WAUKEE, IA
kniakrls.com

Call ahead on Control Burns

Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department were called to a report of a fire at the south edge of Knoxville at approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found that a farmer had used heavy equipment to assemble several large piles of cut brush and timber, and had set them on fire. The farmer was tending the fires, but hadn’t informed authorities of the burn, as is required by ordinance.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Two teenagers arrested after assaulting homeless man

DES MOINES, Iowa — A homeless man was violently beaten by two teenagers on Tuesday night in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that it happened at the 3000 block of Merle Hay Road. The teenagers were 13 and 14. Police say the teenagers saw the man and beat and...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: 2 charged after early morning pursuit in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit Monday morning. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a vehicle pursuit started near 30th Street and Euclid Avenue. It ended with the driver pulling into the driveway of a house. According to police, the driver and passenger ran...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Centerville school employee likely won’t face criminal charges

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville school employee accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor likely won't face criminal charges. The Centerville Police Department determined the allegations aren't criminal after interviewing the female student involved. However, the case does remain open. Last week, KCCI reported two employees were placed on...
CENTERVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors Approve Fuel Bid

The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved the annual fuel bid to provide county vehicles with fuel, totaling just over $1.2 million. The board heard an update from the City of Norwalk, tabled approval of participation in a payment system until the contract can be reviewed, a bridge replacement bid, bridge postings, and a storm sewer easement.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing

(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
CRESTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Special Olympics

Twelve Marion County Special Olympic Athletes competed at the West Central Regional Bowling Tournament in October at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines. Four of the athletes carried the flags across the lanes for the opening ceremonies. Joe Morgan-the Special Olympic Flag, Ben Heywood-the Iowa Flag, and Shawn Barker & Taylor Fearno-the American Flag.
MARION COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
DES MOINES, IA

