Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department were called to a report of a fire at the south edge of Knoxville at approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found that a farmer had used heavy equipment to assemble several large piles of cut brush and timber, and had set them on fire. The farmer was tending the fires, but hadn’t informed authorities of the burn, as is required by ordinance.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO