ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Presents Annual Festival of Carols

The holiday season has finally arrived and what better way to kick off your festivities than with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s Festival of Carols! Artistic Director Eric Stark and several members of the choir joined FOX59 this morning to give a sneak peek and share more details on the festival.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBW

Harvesters to host December food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
TOPEKA, KS
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Rail Café & Market

Dine on a farm-to-fork brunch or lunch, take home a made in Indiana snack, and place an order for a holiday dessert! Sherman was in Westfield where a familiar name in dining is new again. For more information, click here.
WESTFIELD, IN
lawrencekstimes.com

LFK musicians’ Holiday Party & Musical Game Night promises raucous, festive shenanigans

Lovers of the Lawrence music scene are cordially invited to an inaugural holiday party and game night, featuring a “smorgasbord of local musical talent.”. “The evening is planned to be a raucous night of singing, dancing and ‘miscellaneous tom-foolery’ as two teams of Lawrence musicians compete to entertain the Liberty Hall audience, trading performances as part of a ‘game night’ format,” according to a news release from Carswell & Hope, the musicians who brainstormed the idea.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

New barber shop to open in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Fox 59

Winter activities and seasonal wines at Daniel’s Vineyard

INDIANAPOLIS — Winemaker Blake Trobaugh joined us Friday to talk about the activities at Daniel’s Vineyard this winter and the special seasonal wines they offer. Rent a heated igloo on the vineyard grounds to enjoy the outdoors without the chill. Igloos fit up to eight people, and all ages are welcome. They’re available for rent Wednesday through Sunday, and guests have access to the full menu of wine, beer and food.
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest: Los Arroyos

Los Arroyos is a staple for authentic, homemade Mexican food in the Carmel area. The one thing that can make great Mexican food even better is saving on the savory flavors!. Be Our Guest at Los Arroyos with a $50 gift certificate for just $25. Click the link to save.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Start thinking about summer concert season with Live Nation’s Lawn Pass

It may be the best stocking stuffer for a music fan on your shopping list. Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for 2023 concerts at Ruoff Music Center. The pass costs $199 (plus fees) and grants the holder access to 30+ shows in Noblesville next year. Fans will have guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

PRI Trade Show comes to Indy

PRI Trade Show takes over the convention center in Indianapolis. PRI Trade Show takes over the convention center in Indianapolis. Angela Answers: How to manage divorce during the …. The end of the year is a natural time of reflection. Families considering divorce often do it right after the holidays....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lawrencekstimes.com

Tom Harper: Look up to spot this Lawrence holiday tradition (Column)

Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Sometimes I have...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both victims of the fatal 6th St. Bridge crash have been identified as Topeka teenagers. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, that it has identified both victims of the fatal crash off the 6th St. bridge onto I-70. Michael Tolan Jr., 16,...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy