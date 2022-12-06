INDIANAPOLIS — Winemaker Blake Trobaugh joined us Friday to talk about the activities at Daniel’s Vineyard this winter and the special seasonal wines they offer. Rent a heated igloo on the vineyard grounds to enjoy the outdoors without the chill. Igloos fit up to eight people, and all ages are welcome. They’re available for rent Wednesday through Sunday, and guests have access to the full menu of wine, beer and food.

MCCORDSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO