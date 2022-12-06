Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Presents Annual Festival of Carols
The holiday season has finally arrived and what better way to kick off your festivities than with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s Festival of Carols! Artistic Director Eric Stark and several members of the choir joined FOX59 this morning to give a sneak peek and share more details on the festival.
WIBW
Harvesters to host December food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Rail Café & Market
Dine on a farm-to-fork brunch or lunch, take home a made in Indiana snack, and place an order for a holiday dessert! Sherman was in Westfield where a familiar name in dining is new again. For more information, click here.
lawrencekstimes.com
LFK musicians’ Holiday Party & Musical Game Night promises raucous, festive shenanigans
Lovers of the Lawrence music scene are cordially invited to an inaugural holiday party and game night, featuring a “smorgasbord of local musical talent.”. “The evening is planned to be a raucous night of singing, dancing and ‘miscellaneous tom-foolery’ as two teams of Lawrence musicians compete to entertain the Liberty Hall audience, trading performances as part of a ‘game night’ format,” according to a news release from Carswell & Hope, the musicians who brainstormed the idea.
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
Fox 59
Winter activities and seasonal wines at Daniel’s Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS — Winemaker Blake Trobaugh joined us Friday to talk about the activities at Daniel’s Vineyard this winter and the special seasonal wines they offer. Rent a heated igloo on the vineyard grounds to enjoy the outdoors without the chill. Igloos fit up to eight people, and all ages are welcome. They’re available for rent Wednesday through Sunday, and guests have access to the full menu of wine, beer and food.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest: Los Arroyos
Los Arroyos is a staple for authentic, homemade Mexican food in the Carmel area. The one thing that can make great Mexican food even better is saving on the savory flavors!. Be Our Guest at Los Arroyos with a $50 gift certificate for just $25. Click the link to save.
Fox 59
Start thinking about summer concert season with Live Nation’s Lawn Pass
It may be the best stocking stuffer for a music fan on your shopping list. Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for 2023 concerts at Ruoff Music Center. The pass costs $199 (plus fees) and grants the holder access to 30+ shows in Noblesville next year. Fans will have guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: More than pizza on menu at Oakland’s Pizza Parlor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pizza Parlor has been in Oakland since the 1960′s, even if it’s now a few feet down the road. “We bought it trying to save it,” Co-owner Eric Dinkel explains. “We moved it down the street to have our own thing, and kept all the recipes.”
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
Fox 59
PRI Trade Show comes to Indy
PRI Trade Show takes over the convention center in Indianapolis. PRI Trade Show takes over the convention center in Indianapolis. Angela Answers: How to manage divorce during the …. The end of the year is a natural time of reflection. Families considering divorce often do it right after the holidays....
lawrencekstimes.com
Tom Harper: Look up to spot this Lawrence holiday tradition (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Sometimes I have...
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
fox4kc.com
Weather folklore could give hints about Kansas City’s winter forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?. Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.
Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center gets greenlight for revised plan
The developers of Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project's latest iteration and won initial approval.
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
GoFundMe raises nearly $22,000 forfamily of teen injured while hunting
A Jefferson County teen is recovering after being shot in the head during a hunting trip Nov. 27. Cash Stein, 15, was on a goose hunting trip with a group of his friends when he was accidently shot. “This particular group of boys have been hunting together for many years,...
Developers plan single-family home project in south Overland Park
Overland Park will consider Southern Meadows' development near 191st Street and State Line Road that could add 1,169 single-family homes.
WIBW
2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both victims of the fatal 6th St. Bridge crash have been identified as Topeka teenagers. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, that it has identified both victims of the fatal crash off the 6th St. bridge onto I-70. Michael Tolan Jr., 16,...
