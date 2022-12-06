ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Man charged in fatal stabbing at Somerville laundromat

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The incident left a Weymouth man dead, prosecutors said.

A 53-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing inside a Somerville laundromat Monday night that left a Weymouth man dead, prosecutors said.

Darien Burns, of Somerville, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury after authorities allege he stabbed Joseph Muzzi, 33, at a Main Street laundromat, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

Burns was slated to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Tuesday morning.

Somerville police responded to Main Street around 7 p.m. for a reported stabbing, where they found Muzzi suffering from an apparent stab wound, officials said. The incident occurred in Spin Cycle Laundromat, 7News reports.

He was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital where he later died, prosecutors said.

“The suspect, identified as Darien Burns, remained on scene and was arrested,” authorities said.

Prosecutors have referred the case to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and other charges may be forthcoming, officials said.

“This matter, including the motive, is still under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Somerville Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office,” officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Plymouth man arrested for alleged attack outside Faneuil Hall

The 68-year-old victim reportedly sustained a neck injury that could impact him for the rest of his life. A Plymouth man was arrested after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside Faneuil Hall early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail, WHDH reported....
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston

DA: Fall River man shot three others before killing himself

A 69-year-old man was shot to death and two women were injured. The suspected shooter then took his own life, officials said. A Fall River man took his own life after shooting three others Wednesday morning, including a 69-year-old man who died of his injuries, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

Marshfield murder suspect to be brought back to Mass.

Christopher Keeley was the subject of a manhunt after police discovered the bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson last week. Keeley was arrested in Florida on Friday. The man wanted in connection with the gruesome murders of a Marshfield couple appeared in a Florida courtroom Monday, after being arrested Friday.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Boston

Melrose city councilor allegedly victim of anti-Muslim incident

“It’s one thing to be the advocate and totally different when you are the victim,” said Jamaleddine, Melrose’s first Muslim elected official. A Melrose city councilor said she and her family were targeted in an anti-Muslim incident Saturday, prompting the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations to call for a hate crime investigation.
MELROSE, MA
Boston

1 dead, 4 injured in crash into light pole in Raynham

All five people were found trapped inside a Ram pickup truck, which had gone off the roadway and crashed, officials said. One person died and four others were transported to hospitals with serious injuries after their truck crashed into a light pole in Raynham early Wednesday morning. Raynham police and...
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston

2 shot near Dorchester school, police say

Boston police said they first received word about a shooting at 155 Talbot Ave., the address of Joseph Lee K-8 School, at 3:08 p.m. Two people were injured in a shooting near a school in Dorchester Monday afternoon, police said. Boston police said they first received word about a shooting...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston woman charged in summer boating crash on NH pond

Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Sick puppy rescued in East Boston leaves the hospital

"Tuesday is quite a fighter." A sick six-week-old puppy found on an East Boston street last week was discharged from the hospital Monday. The puppy, named Tuesday, was placed into foster care Monday, where he will stay for the next 2-3 weeks. He is expected to make a full recovery after his brush with the deadly parvovirus canine disease.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

5 South Boston rentals below the typical price

Costs have dropped for several types of units, from studio to two-bedroom apartments. The average monthly rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms units in South Boston, not including the Seaport, have dropped, according to data Apartment Advisor released Wednesday:. Unit typemedian list pricemedian list price (Nov.)% change. Studio$3,135$3,326-5.74. 1-bed$3,495$3,542-1.33. 2-bed$4,096$4,200-2.48.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Can you help these 18 horses rescued amid an animal cruelty investigation?

The horses are safe, but many of them have had to be strictly quarantined after arriving with respiratory illnesses. An animal cruelty investigation in western Massachusetts has resulted in the surrender of 18 horses to Nevins Farm in Methuen — the largest single surrender of horses in at least five years, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
METHUEN, MA
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Where to dine in or order takeout for a joyful Christmas Day feast

When you want to celebrate with loved ones, head to one of these local restaurants. When you think of Christmas, you probably imagine an exchanging of gifts, the sparkling lights of a tree, and a memorable time dining with family and beloved friends. As the holiday draws nearer, perhaps you are wondering what kind of meal would best be enjoyed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Luckily, a number of local Boston restaurants are preparing sumptuous feasts.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Councilors to look at teaching about climate change in Boston schools

City officials are also considering how curriculum could include lessons on environmental justice. Less than a week after the Prince of Wales, drawn to the region’s leadership on combatting climate change, brought his Earthshot Prize to Boston, at least one city councilor says she’s taken some inspiration back from him — and is hoping to turn it into a new curriculum for Boston public school students.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy