Man charged in fatal stabbing at Somerville laundromat

The incident left a Weymouth man dead, prosecutors said.

A 53-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing inside a Somerville laundromat Monday night that left a Weymouth man dead, prosecutors said.

Darien Burns, of Somerville, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury after authorities allege he stabbed Joseph Muzzi, 33, at a Main Street laundromat, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

Burns was slated to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Tuesday morning.

Somerville police responded to Main Street around 7 p.m. for a reported stabbing, where they found Muzzi suffering from an apparent stab wound, officials said. The incident occurred in Spin Cycle Laundromat, 7News reports.

He was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital where he later died, prosecutors said.

“The suspect, identified as Darien Burns, remained on scene and was arrested,” authorities said.

Prosecutors have referred the case to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and other charges may be forthcoming, officials said.

“This matter, including the motive, is still under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Somerville Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office,” officials said.