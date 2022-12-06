Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
voiceofalexandria.com
The 74th Jingle Bells Telethon is set for this Saturday
(Alexandria, MN)--The 74th Jingle Bells Telethon will be held this Saturday, December 10th, 2022 from 5:00 to 10:00 pm at the Alexandria Area High School in the Performing Arts Center. You can join the telethon live at the high school or the telethon can be viewed on:. Selective TV channel...
voiceofalexandria.com
Pedestrian is struck and killed in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Otter Tail County. The incident took place Monday evening in Rush Lake Township. According to the report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee drive by Dexter Brown, 32, of Otter Tail, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 when it struck a pedestrian walking in the lane, near Round Lake Loop north of Otter Tail.
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
valleynewslive.com
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Pemberton Law Firm: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Since 1883
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
kaxe.org
KAXE Announces News Expansion in 2023
KAXE Receives Funding for Local Journalism from Blandin Foundation and Northland Foundations. The function of journalism is to uncover vital information of interest to the public and to put it in a context that can improve the human condition. Northern Community Radio is a non-profit, community public broadcast organization, operating...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash between postal vehicle and car near Frazee
(Becker County, MN)--A woman is reportedly injured after a collision with a postal vehicle in Becker County. Minnesota State Patrol says the postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue in Spruce Grove Township east of Frazee when it collided with a Nissan. The driver of the Nissan sustained non-life threatening injuries. Two children traveling in the Nissan and the postal vehicle driver weren't hurt.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
kfgo.com
willmarradio.com
Possible victims of RockSolid Construction being sought
(Alexandria, MN) -- The sheriff's office in Douglas County is asking possible additional victims to contact them, after a co-owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal was charged with swindling a man out of nearly 114-thousand dollars for a house and shed which was never built. Prosecutors allege Derek Fischer accepted the money, didn't start the project and blocked contact with the victim. Investigators say they've located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be others in the state. They say Fischer uses sites like Facebook Marketplace to solicit business.
voiceofalexandria.com
Details emerge concerning charges against Benson school teacher
(Benson, MN)--An elementary school teacher in west-central Minnesota is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting three young children, and more details have been released by authorities related to the case. They say that a video appears to show Roger Ebnet of Benson acting inappropriately while making three boys below the age of eight-years-old sit between his legs last week. The 59-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. The Benson School District placed Ebnet on administrative leave while police investigate the incident.
knsiradio.com
Sherburne County Ballot Hand Count Changes Two Votes
(KNSI) — Just a few days after Stearns County finished hand counting its ballots, election officials, including representatives from both major political parties, hand counted votes cast in the 2022 General Election from several Sherburne County precincts. There were four randomly selected precincts in Elk River, Big Lake, Clear...
Behold, The Most ‘Minnesota’ Drive-Thru Ever
I think it may be safe to say that this particular Drive Thru between Melby and Evansville, Minnesota is located about 2 hours North West of Minneapolis. This might be the only one in the state and that is saying something pretty special. Kim Englund is the proud owner of a tiny little Lefse Drive-Thru.
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Del Kirkeby, 82
Del Kirkeby, 82 of Alexandria, died on Tuesday, December 6th. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, December 19th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
