WLOX
Ocean Springs city leaders approve annexation plans
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Big changes coming to the city of Ocean Springs... Tuesday evening, city leaders voted to move forward with the annexation process for two areas in Jackson County. But some residents aren’t in favor of the board’s decision. It was a packed house in Ocean Springs...
WLOX
Gautier apartments flooded with sewage
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents at Singing River Apartments in Gautier are outraged after they say feces and urine began flooding their units around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. “It was devastating,” Mayor Casey Vaughan told WLOX. “I saw the tenants with their own buckets getting sewage out.”. Mayor Vaughan...
WLOX
Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS
Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
WLOX
Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. In fact, Mayor Billy Hewes talked about this issue in his State of the City address last week. “People...
WLOX
Condo project adding something more to bring people to Coleman Ave in Waveland
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s Board of Alderman approved a variance for a project that is aimed to bring more people to Waveland. Shane Bernard is the president of Bernard construction. He wants to build a two-story condominium, with the first floor designed for a restaurant and bar while the second-floor houses nine units.
WLOX
Electric charging stations added at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four charging stations have been added to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport’s parking deck,. Airport executive director Clay Williams said that the charging stations will be very beneficial for those with electric vehicles. “As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, we wanted to ensure that...
WLOX
Three new officers sworn into Biloxi Police Department
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department continues to grow. Three new recruits took the oath of office to protect and serve the community. Police Chief John Miller said these hires are a great addition for the department as they make a promise to their community. For Jacob Vickers,...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Issues reported at multiple railroad crossings in Biloxi, Gulfport
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers across the Coast might need a little extra time to get around Tuesday evening. Officials with Biloxi and Gulfport police departments told WLOX that they have received reports of issues at multiple railroad crossings. They said the crossing arms are repeatedly going up and down...
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
WLOX
Post office in Biloxi named after fallen officer
City of Mobile urges residents to dispose of old tires during Scrap Tire Amnesty Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says it wants to focus on a litter free Mobile, especially when it comes to properly disposing old tires. On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the City is encouraging residents to take part in their Scrap Tire Amnesty Day in an attempt to promote […]
WLOX
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
WLOX
Ocean Springs mayor explains annexation plan
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs could be getting bigger with talks of an annexation. City officials are looking to expand the city limits into two unincorporated areas of Jackson County. It is something city leaders have been studying for about a year now. It’s a move previous administrations...
WLOX
Author Carl Welte discusses latest book
Mississippi sheriff: Dismembered body found in box along road in Pearl River County
Police are investigating the discovery of a body found dismembered stuffed in a box on a road in Pearl River County. The Picayune Item reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible body on Burge and Reyer Road in Poplarville.
WLOX
Mississippi native finishes string of country-wide marathons at home
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
WLOX
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a car in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
WLOX
Habitat for Humanity building new home in Bay St. Louis, first in two years
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland is building its first home in two years. Construction is underway at a property on Seal Boulevard in Bay St. Louis. Crews are comprised of mostly volunteers. They work three days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. ”[We...
