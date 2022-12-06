ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOX

Ocean Springs city leaders approve annexation plans

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Big changes coming to the city of Ocean Springs... Tuesday evening, city leaders voted to move forward with the annexation process for two areas in Jackson County. But some residents aren’t in favor of the board’s decision. It was a packed house in Ocean Springs...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Gautier apartments flooded with sewage

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents at Singing River Apartments in Gautier are outraged after they say feces and urine began flooding their units around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. “It was devastating,” Mayor Casey Vaughan told WLOX. “I saw the tenants with their own buckets getting sewage out.”. Mayor Vaughan...
GAUTIER, MS
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS

Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. In fact, Mayor Billy Hewes talked about this issue in his State of the City address last week. “People...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Condo project adding something more to bring people to Coleman Ave in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s Board of Alderman approved a variance for a project that is aimed to bring more people to Waveland. Shane Bernard is the president of Bernard construction. He wants to build a two-story condominium, with the first floor designed for a restaurant and bar while the second-floor houses nine units.
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Electric charging stations added at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four charging stations have been added to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport’s parking deck,. Airport executive director Clay Williams said that the charging stations will be very beneficial for those with electric vehicles. “As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, we wanted to ensure that...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Three new officers sworn into Biloxi Police Department

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department continues to grow. Three new recruits took the oath of office to protect and serve the community. Police Chief John Miller said these hires are a great addition for the department as they make a promise to their community. For Jacob Vickers,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Post office in Biloxi named after fallen officer

Post office in Biloxi named after fallen officer
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs mayor explains annexation plan

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs could be getting bigger with talks of an annexation. City officials are looking to expand the city limits into two unincorporated areas of Jackson County. It is something city leaders have been studying for about a year now. It’s a move previous administrations...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Author Carl Welte discusses latest book

Author Carl Welte discusses latest book
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi native finishes string of country-wide marathons at home

Mississippi native finishes string of country-wide marathons at home
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a car in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
GULFPORT, MS

