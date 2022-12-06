Read full article on original website
KULR8
FDA OKs Bivalent COVID Boosters for Kids 6 Months and Older
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now approved for use in children as young as 6 months of age, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today. Children can receive either a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster shot, although the rules differ depending...
KULR8
Your Dog's Behavior Is in Its DNA
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Is your pooch a herder or a hunter? You can try taking them to a trainer, but new research shows much of their behavior is hardwired in their DNA.
KULR8
Buying Testosterone on the Internet Comes With Dangers: Study
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With more American men turning to testosterone therapy as a way to boost energy levels, build muscle and tackle erectile dysfunction, it’s no wonder that web-based merchants have stepped into the breach, seeking to grab market share away from doctors and pharmacies.
