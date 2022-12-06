Read full article on original website
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold gains on softer dollar, more Fed policy cues eyed
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the U.S. dollar eased, although traders awaited more cues on the outlook for interest rates by the U.S. central bank. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,776.15 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold...
CNBC
Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries
Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
kitco.com
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs
MELBOURNE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose as much as 2% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold steadies as markets hunt for clear policy signals
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the dollar paused its rally, but stuck to a relatively tight range as traders held off for more policy signals from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold ticked 0.2% higher to $1,771.85 per ounce...
CNBC
Gold firms on softer dollar with focus on Fed's next move
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors positioned themselves ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,789.42 per ounce, as of 1901 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. U.S....
CNBC
Dollar gains broadly as upbeat U.S. data muddles Fed rate hike views
The dollar gained against the yen, the euro and the pound on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI increased...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Close Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued; Tech Stocks Fall
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses finishing in the red. Tech stocks led losses,...
kitco.com
Gold price is not done falling, but 2023 outlook promises returns as Fed starts to ease - ING
(Kitco News) Gold is still in danger of falling lower and giving up its recent gains, but the longer-term outlook is more constructive as the Federal Reserve shifts from tightening to easing next year, according to ING. Gold has been seeing head-turning gains in November and the beginning of December,...
kitco.com
Gold investors need to pay attention to Fed's terminal rate forecasts next week - Commerzbank
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In his latest report, Carsten Fritsch, precious metals analyst at Commerzbank, said that gold prices had rallied nearly...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold subdued as dollar firms; focus on upcoming Fed meet
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday due to a slight uptick in the dollar, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike decision next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,782.13 per ounce as of 0942 GMT after...
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
kalkinemedia.com
Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF
Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.
