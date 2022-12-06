ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Williams, Phillips highlight AP All-Pac-12 team

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.
UTAH STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Another insurer leaving Louisiana; 36,000 affected

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Property insurance policies covering about 36,000 Louisiana homes won't be renewed next year by a Florida-based company, the state Department of Insurance said in a news release. United Property & Casualty is pulling out of Louisiana and other states.
LOUISIANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the suspension of Georgia's motor fuel tax for another month, saying he wants to help families still struggling with inflation offset the costs of holiday spending. A month after winning reelection, the Republican governor signed an order to continue...
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
HAWAII STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida tourism numbers continue to grow

Florida’s tourism numbers continue to grow, according to new data released by VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism agency. In the third quarter, between July and September, Florida welcomed 35.1 million visitors, marking a 6.9% increase from Q3 2021. It’s also the fifth consecutive quarter of overall visitation that’s surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Aubrey Griffin helps No. 6 UConn hold off Princeton 69-64

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the sixth-ranked UConn women’s basketball team to a 69-64 victory over Princeton on Thursday. UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was...
STORRS, CT
Citrus County Chronicle

Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van

The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators that Athena...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy