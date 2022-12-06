Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Osisko Announces Binding Term Sheet With Miyuukaa To Transport Hydroelectric Power To Windfall Project
* OSISKO ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MIYUUKAA TO TRANSPORT HYDROELECTRIC POWER TO WINDFALL PROJECT. * OSISKO MINING INC - AS AN END USER, OSISKO WILL PAY SERVICE FEES TO MIYUUKAA
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Announces 2023 Budget And Return Of Capital Strategy
* ATHABASCA OIL ANNOUNCES 2023 BUDGET AND RETURN OF CAPITAL STRATEGY. * ATHABASCA OIL CORP - PLANNING EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $145 MILLION ($120 MILLION THERMAL OIL & $25 MILLION LIGHT OIL) FOR 2023. * ATHABASCA OIL - IN 2023, PLANS TO MAINTAIN YEAR-OVER-YEAR CORPORATE PRODUCTION WITH GUIDANCE OF 34,500 -...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-G Medical Innovations To Announce Receiving Of 2 Granted Patents From The USPTO
* G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS TO ANNOUNCE RECEIVING OF 2 (TWO) GRANTED PATENTS FROM THE USPTO FOR ITS PRIZMA CARE AND OTHER PHYSIOLOGICAL SENSORS DEVELOPED BY THE COMPANY.
kalkinemedia.com
Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won
* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Search Minerals Completes Initial 2,000m Fox Meadow Phase 1 Drill Program
* SEARCH MINERALS COMPLETES INITIAL 2,000M FOX MEADOW PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Autosports Group To Acquire Motorline & Gold Coast BMW, Mini And Panel
* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE IN FIRST FULL YEAR. * COMPLETION EXPECTED LATE JANUARY 2023
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-FTX Bankruptcy Team Meets With Federal Prosecutors In New York - Bloomberg News
* FTX BANKRUPTCY TEAM MEETS WITH FEDERAL PROSECUTORS IN NEW YORK - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3W1Jf85.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million
* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025
AdWeek
Dentsu Creative Names Former Gut Partner Paulo Fogaca US CEO
Now that Dentsu Group’s integrated leadership structure and its amalgamation of its global agency brands into a single Dentsu Creative entity has solidified, the agency has put another piece of the puzzle into place with Paulo Fogaca being named U.S. CEO. Fogaca’s immediate remit as U.S. CEO is to...
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Expands Business To Canada, Adds DHL To List Of Customers
BrightDrop just announced that it is adding DHL Express Canada to its customer portfolio, making Canada the company’s first international market. Looking ahead, DHL Express Canada is set to leverage the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo vans for its delivery fleet, as well as pilot the new BrightDrop Trace eCart, an electrically assisted pallet designed to easily and quickly move goods over short distances, reducing physical strain and fatigue for delivery drivers.
kalkinemedia.com
Lekoil reaches agreement with former CEO to end legal proceedings
LAGOS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - London-listed Nigerian oil company Lekoil said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with former CEO and founder Olalekan Akinyanmi to terminate all legal proceedings and settle all claims following his ouster last year. Akinyanmi last year sued Lekoil for unfair dismissal and breach of...
World Screen News
Tim Bertioli to Lead UKTV Media Services
UKTV has appointed Tim Bertioli as its new director of media services, taking on responsibility for the technology and operations teams. Bertioli is tasked with delivering the strategy for UKTV channel operations while working within the global context of BBC Studios. UKTV’s technology team is responsible for delivering transformative changes across the business, while the operations team encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, from presentation scheduling to cloud media operations.
theindustry.fashion
In The Style founder Adam Frisby resumes CEO role as it launches strategic review
In The Style founder Adam Frisby will resume the role of CEO on an interim basis as the influencer-led fashion business launches a strategic review, which may result in a sale. Sam Perkins, who joined the business as CEO from The Very Group in January of this year, will be...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Sweetgreen COO Chris Carr to step down in 2023
Sweetgreen’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Carr is stepping down for personal reasons, but not fully until next year. The Los Angeles-based chain said Tuesday that Carr will stay on in an advisory capacity through March 17, 2023. On Jan. 1, 2023, Stephanie Traut, who is SVP of operations, will oversee operations and report directly to CEO Jonathan Neman.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Canyon appoints Alison Jones as Chief Operations Officer
She will be part of the Canyon Executive Leadership Team and will be responsible...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What is pushing Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity? | Kalkine Media
The Saudi Arabia Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) from Riyad Bank indicated another significant improvement in economic conditions throughout the non-oil sector in November, highlighted by the sharpest expansion in business activity since August 2015. Watch this video for more.
