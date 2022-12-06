ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
u.today

Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term

(Adds comments from investor day, analyst comment) Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday it expects its healthcare unit, which is to be spun off into a separate company early next year, to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in mid-single-digits. GE expects the healthcare unit's medium-term...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million

* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
CNBC

Blackstone chief defends real estate fund amid rush for withdrawals

Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as a long-term vehicle that's well positioned for the future, the firm's president said Thursday. Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. "We set...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Why Blackstone's credit fund reached withdrawal limit?

Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won

* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Which ASX-listed penny stock to raise $20Mn in Placement & SPP?

Xantippe Resources has announced that it has received binding commitments from institutional and professional investors for a placement of approximately $12 million. Aguia Resources has two well-advanced mining projects in southernmost Brazil: cathode green copper and organic phosphate. Hot Chili has announced another important step toward infrastructure consolidation for the company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.

