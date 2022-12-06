Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Warren Buffett just gifted $759 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock to good causes — after donating $4 billion in June
Warren Buffett made a surprise donation of $759 million in stock on Wednesday. The investor split a total of 2.4 million Class B shares between four of his family's foundations. Buffett has gifted 52% of his Berkshire Hathaway shares since 2006, but still holds a 15.5% stake. Warren Buffett must...
u.today
Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term
(Adds comments from investor day, analyst comment) Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday it expects its healthcare unit, which is to be spun off into a separate company early next year, to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in mid-single-digits. GE expects the healthcare unit's medium-term...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million
* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025
CNBC
Blackstone chief defends real estate fund amid rush for withdrawals
Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as a long-term vehicle that's well positioned for the future, the firm's president said Thursday. Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. "We set...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why Blackstone's credit fund reached withdrawal limit?
Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won
* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed penny stock to raise $20Mn in Placement & SPP?
Xantippe Resources has announced that it has received binding commitments from institutional and professional investors for a placement of approximately $12 million. Aguia Resources has two well-advanced mining projects in southernmost Brazil: cathode green copper and organic phosphate. Hot Chili has announced another important step toward infrastructure consolidation for the company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Osisko Announces Binding Term Sheet With Miyuukaa To Transport Hydroelectric Power To Windfall Project
* OSISKO ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MIYUUKAA TO TRANSPORT HYDROELECTRIC POWER TO WINDFALL PROJECT. * OSISKO MINING INC - AS AN END USER, OSISKO WILL PAY SERVICE FEES TO MIYUUKAA
