US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Tells Germany's Scholz That Western Line on Ukraine Is 'Destructive' - Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Friday that the German and Western line on Ukraine was "destructive" and urged Berlin to rethink its approach, the Kremlin said. Its readout of the call served to highlight the gulf between Russia and...
Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive.
Sweden, Finland and Turkey have made progress on NATO membership, Sweden says
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
US News and World Report
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Asked for It: Israel Abstains on Anti-Russian Resolution, Putin Welcomes Netanyahu’s Return
Israel abstained Monday night in a vote on a UN General Assembly resolution calling for reparations to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The vote may have avenged Kiev’s support for the decision last Friday at the same forum to ask the International Court of Justice in The Hague to examine the “Israeli occupation.”
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed 2 people in Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian strike: US officials
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed two Polish citizens was fired by Ukraine, per the AP. The AP cited three anonymous US officials who said the missile was fired to intercept a Russian one. Ukraine said Russia launched a salvo of 90 missiles at Ukraine on the same day...
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Business Insider
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers.
Kremlin Says Russia Is Done Taking Territory From Ukraine
In September, Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Russia says the West must recognize its control over land its forces are losing before any Ukraine peace talks
"President Putin has been, is and remains open for contacts, for negotiations," a Kremlin spokesperson said.
CNBC
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine
Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
"No indication" missile that hit Poland was "attack," but NATO says Russia at fault as it hammers Ukraine
NATO's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that there was "no indication" that a missile that landed inside Poland, killing two people on Tuesday, was the result of a deliberate attack by Russia, "and we have no indication that Russia is planning offensive military actions against NATO allies." "I think...
Putin was repeatedly snubbed at an international summit of countries meant to be Russia's friends
Armenia's leader repeatedly snubbed Vladimir Putin at summit of post-Soviet nations, including by awkwardly avoiding him at a group photo.
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
US News and World Report
Russia Accuses U.S. of Direct Ukraine War Role, but Says It's Open to Potential Talks
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and NATO of playing a direct and dangerous role in the Ukraine war and said Washington had turned Kyiv into an existential threat for Moscow which it could not ignore. Russia's top diplomat, speaking on Thursday during his annual news...
Blinken: U.S. will be able to call Sweden, Finland NATO allies soon
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he is convinced the United States will be able to call Sweden and Finland NATO allies soon and said Turkey's concerns about the two nations joining the alliance are being addressed.
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
