Fox 59

Inspired Living: Gifts for less than $25

Are you still trying to tackle your holiday gift list? If so, you don’t have to blow your budget to find a great present for the people you’re buying for. Indy Maven’s executive editor Stephanie Groves joined Cameron in the studio to share gift ideas for less than $25. For Indy Maven’s gift guide, click here.
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
The Independent

Handmade holiday cards are gifts in themselves; some tips

Around this time of year, Rose Keiko Higa often finds herself making holiday cards for family and friends. An art history major at Oberlin College, in Ohio, she uses cut and layered paper to craft Christmas cards, and paints traditional Japanese New Year's cards on watercolor paper.“Written words can be such a meaningful gift on their own, it’s nice to be able to create a vessel for them in the form of a handmade card," Higa says. Not only can handmade cards feel more special than store-bought or digital ones (or none at all), but gathering to make them can...
KTLA.com

12 best gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
The Verge

The Verge’s favorite holiday gifts under $100

Believe it or not, not every holiday season requires you to break your budget in order to obtain that perfect gift, especially when some of today’s best tech can be had for less than a Benjamin. If you’re on the hunt for something affordable this year, we at The...
InsideHook

Vineyard Vines’ Festive Fleeces Will Make Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family

Few holiday gifts are more rewarding than a cozy fleece. There’s an almost religious experience in pulling on the coziest of cozy garments, fresh out of the wrapping paper, on Christmas morning, even if baby Jesus is not the focal point of your family’s holidays. The fluffy embrace of warmth and the satisfaction of knowing you’ll never have to wear that ratty old hoodie again.
Us Weekly

Lilly Pulitzer Has the Best Festive Finds for Every Holiday Outfit

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. This holiday season, we’re looking forward to family dinners, spirited parties, hometown reunions, and gift exchanges… plus festive and chic outfits for each occasion! Your one-stop shop for a holiday […]

