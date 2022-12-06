Read full article on original website
Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients
Medicare recipients who take insulin will be the first to benefit from the drug pricing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. The post Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
KevinMD.com
Think twice before prescribing opioids as a first-line treatment for pain
Everyone knows the terrible toll the opioid epidemic takes on our society. It doesn’t matter where you live and how wealthy or educated you are, no one is immune. I watched as a colleague tried to help a child struggling with addiction, spending countless hours of worry and thousands of dollars, only to have the child succumb to an accidental opioid overdose. The emotional and financial cost on individuals and families caused by opioid addiction and overdoses is immense and impacts everyone.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Dealing With the High Cost of Prescription Medications
Nearly one in five adults (18%) reported that they or a family member skipped prescribed medicine at least once in the prior 12 months to save money, according to a recent survey from Gallup and West Health. Not filling prescriptions, or taking medication less frequently than directed, can end up costing more in the long run by delaying recovery – or worse, result in a hospital stay or ER visit.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: ACA Marketplace Enrollment Rises; Vaccine Sharing Initiative May End; Tracking Opioid Overdoses
Approximately 5.5 million people have enrolled in health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace for 2023; the Gavi alliance is debating the end of the worldwide vaccine sharing initiative; the White House is now tracking nonfatal opioid overdoses. Insurance Enrollment via ACA Marketplace Plans Rises. Nearly 5.5...
Why The Price Of Paxlovid Is Set To Skyrocket Soon
Paxlovid has been used by many Americans during the pandemic. But now health experts warn of a price increase. This is what to expect.
beckersdental.com
Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs
The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
Navy Times
About 2,000 independent pharmacies coming back to Tricare
More than 2,000 independent pharmacies will rejoin the Tricare retail pharmacy network, according to officials at Cigna/Express Scripts, which manages the prescription plan. As of Oct. 24, there were 14,963 independent pharmacies that left the Tricare retail pharmacy network — primarily due to their objections about low reimbursement rates — out of 55,586 retail pharmacies in the network. The loss affects an estimated 400,000 Tricare beneficiaries. Advocates and lawmakers have expressed concern about the decrease in pharmacies and its effect on beneficiaries.
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid has been free; next year, sticker shock awaits
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months.
