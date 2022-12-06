ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkstown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrcr.com

Jewish School Appeals Court Decision Barring Them from Purchasing Nanuet Church

A local Jewish school is looking to overturn an appeals court decision to toss its lawsuit against the town of Clarkstown, the supervisor and a local neighborhood organization. Ateres Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland has claimed they were prevented from acquiring the Grace Baptist Church in Nanuet to use as a girls Yeshiva. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann calls it a frivolous lawsuit…
CLARKSTOWN, NY
wrcr.com

Bill to Ease Tax Burden for NY EMS and Fire Volunteers Lands on Governor’s Desk

A bill that would pave the way for some much-needed property tax relief for volunteer firefighters and EMS workers in New York has made it to the governor’s desk. It’s been a long trek for this bill which has bipartisan support from local state representatives. The bill was sponsored by Rockland State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, who says he’s confident the governor will sign it…
NEW YORK STATE
wrcr.com

NYS Thruway Authority Paves Way for Higher Tolls on Roadway, TZB

As expected, the New York State Thruway Authority’s Board of Directors voted to begin the process of raising the tolls on the Thruway, including the Tappan Zee Bridge. Last week Rockland County Legislature Minority Leader Lon Hofstein told “The Morning Show” that, as usual, Rockland commuters would suffer the most…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
wrcr.com

Meet Santa in Ramapo Friday

Tradition has it that kids leave a plate of cookies and milk out for Santa on Christmas Eve, but Ramapo is doing things a little differently on Friday. Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says on Friday, kids can meet with Santa for pizza!. There are two seatings Friday, Dec. 9th at...
RAMAPO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy