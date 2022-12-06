A bill that would pave the way for some much-needed property tax relief for volunteer firefighters and EMS workers in New York has made it to the governor’s desk. It’s been a long trek for this bill which has bipartisan support from local state representatives. The bill was sponsored by Rockland State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, who says he’s confident the governor will sign it…

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO