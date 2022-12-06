The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys wrestling team takes the next step on the River Valley Conference schedule Thursday night when they travel to Iowa City Regina for a River Valley Conference triangular against Monticello and the home Regals. The Hawks were last in duel action a week ago when they beat Dyersville-Beckman but fell to Tipton and West Branch in an RVC quad at Tipton. The Hawks were led by senior Owen Trimpe at 170lbs who scored points in each of the three duals. Mid-Prairie was in tournament action over the weekend at New London where they finished as team runners-up with Mose Yoder at 120lbs and Landry Gingerich at 145 winning titles. Trimpe’s 6-0 record at 170 leads the Hawks overall with sophomore Mason Howe at 132 and senior Terry Bordenave at 220lbs both with five wins each.

