High Point, NC

High Point University

WXII: HPU Students Stuff 1,000 Stockings For Local Community

High Point University’s Student Government Association and other students shared the holiday spirit with senior citizens in the community by filling 1,000 stockings for the Stuff a Stocking Campaign at the Salvation Army of High Point. The stockings were filled with necessities and other fun items for nine assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Students Celebrate Jewish Traditions This Holiday Season

HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 – High Point University’s Jewish students shared their faith and Hanukkah traditions with the HPU community during the annual Hanukkah Shabbat on Friday, Dec. 2. This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18 and concludes on Dec. 26. The university...
HIGH POINT, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Teen artist gets Mebane into the spirit

If you’ve recently been in downtown Mebane and thought, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” you might have Sydney Oravsky to thank. For that matter, in October, if you thought “It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween,” you might, again, offer thanks to Oravsky. The senior at Eastern Alamance High School has been displaying her artistic flair for a number of businesses in downtown Mebane, providing locals a chance to get into the spirit.
MEBANE, NC
My Fox 8

Greater High Point Food Alliance helps keep food pantries stocked

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Food insecurity is growing in the Piedmont Triad. Every month, 80 people in High Point count on the Burns Hill Neighborhood Association food pantry on Leonard Avenue. The facility accepted five new clients in November alone. Volunteers like Jerry Mingo pack food twice a month. Seniors make up a majority of those with appointments to pick up the boxes.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Professor Earns Prestigious Fulbright Specialist Award

Dr. Brian Augustine, interim dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, will help design lab spaces at a university in Ecuador. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 7, 2022 – High Point University professor Dr. Brian Augustine, interim dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, has been selected as a Fulbright Specialist. Thanks to the award, he’ll start off 2023 by helping a university in Ecuador design lab spaces.
HIGH POINT, NC
ourstate.com

A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery

The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Construction has begun on affordable housing in northeast Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first phase of more affordable housing is underway in Winston-Salem. It's called the choice neighborhoods initiative ... organizers broke ground yesterday. The housing authority of Winston-Salem says 81 units will be built at the site, which is the beginning of a five-phase plan. The units...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

County commissioner’s work informed by loss to gun violence

Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel carries her son Trayvon’s legacy as she combats gun violence. Trayvon passed away 11 years ago when he was 22 to gun violence in a bizarre incident. “I’ll never really know what it was really all about,” McDaniel said. “I do know, I want to do my part to reduce gun violence and try to save some families from the grief my family carries.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

HPU Interior Design Students Redesign Local Hotel Rooms

J.H. Adams Inn selects the top group designs for two guest rooms. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 – High Point University interior design students’ prototypes were recently selected to refurbish guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn, local to the city of High Point. J.H. Adams Inn...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

