High Point University
WXII: HPU Students Stuff 1,000 Stockings For Local Community
High Point University’s Student Government Association and other students shared the holiday spirit with senior citizens in the community by filling 1,000 stockings for the Stuff a Stocking Campaign at the Salvation Army of High Point. The stockings were filled with necessities and other fun items for nine assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
High Point University
HPU Students Celebrate Jewish Traditions This Holiday Season
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 – High Point University’s Jewish students shared their faith and Hanukkah traditions with the HPU community during the annual Hanukkah Shabbat on Friday, Dec. 2. This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18 and concludes on Dec. 26. The university...
mebaneenterprise.com
Teen artist gets Mebane into the spirit
If you’ve recently been in downtown Mebane and thought, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” you might have Sydney Oravsky to thank. For that matter, in October, if you thought “It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween,” you might, again, offer thanks to Oravsky. The senior at Eastern Alamance High School has been displaying her artistic flair for a number of businesses in downtown Mebane, providing locals a chance to get into the spirit.
High Point University
HPU Shines a Light During Christmas Season at Lessons and Carols Service
The light of nearly 350 candles held by members of the High Point University community filled Hayworth Chapel on Dec. 7 during the annual “Lessons and Carols” Candlelight Service. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 – The light of nearly 350 candles held by members of the High...
My Fox 8
Greater High Point Food Alliance helps keep food pantries stocked
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Food insecurity is growing in the Piedmont Triad. Every month, 80 people in High Point count on the Burns Hill Neighborhood Association food pantry on Leonard Avenue. The facility accepted five new clients in November alone. Volunteers like Jerry Mingo pack food twice a month. Seniors make up a majority of those with appointments to pick up the boxes.
WXII 12
NASCAR legend Richard Petty donates equipment to Randleman High School
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR legend Richard Petty made an appearance in Randolph County on Thursday. Unusually, he's known as the "The King," but Randleman High School students may as well have called him Santa Claus. Petty brought with him a gift — a $25,000 donation of equipment and...
WXII 12
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County previews events happening in December
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Katie Hall, a member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County stopped by The Local Vibe to give us a preview of events happening in the month of December in our area:. ArtCities House Party + Reception. Hosted by GBA, Wake the Arts, and Arts...
triad-city-beat.com
Beloved Corner Farmers Market in GSO faces uphill battle against sudden health dept restrictions
Kathy Newsom is exhausted. For the last few months, she’s been working nonstop to help the dozens of vendors at the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro make sense of new restrictions put in place by the Guilford County Health Department. First contact with the department at the end of...
Randleman High School junior dreams of becoming a trauma surgeon
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman High School junior Parker Sterling has big dreams. Sterling decided she wants to become a trauma surgeon after a seeing one family member severely injured and another diagnosed with COVID-19. “I want to be there to help so that someone like me, doesn’t have to...
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
High Point University
HPU Professor Earns Prestigious Fulbright Specialist Award
Dr. Brian Augustine, interim dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, will help design lab spaces at a university in Ecuador. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 7, 2022 – High Point University professor Dr. Brian Augustine, interim dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, has been selected as a Fulbright Specialist. Thanks to the award, he’ll start off 2023 by helping a university in Ecuador design lab spaces.
ourstate.com
A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery
The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
WXII 12
Construction has begun on affordable housing in northeast Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first phase of more affordable housing is underway in Winston-Salem. It's called the choice neighborhoods initiative ... organizers broke ground yesterday. The housing authority of Winston-Salem says 81 units will be built at the site, which is the beginning of a five-phase plan. The units...
wschronicle.com
County commissioner’s work informed by loss to gun violence
Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel carries her son Trayvon’s legacy as she combats gun violence. Trayvon passed away 11 years ago when he was 22 to gun violence in a bizarre incident. “I’ll never really know what it was really all about,” McDaniel said. “I do know, I want to do my part to reduce gun violence and try to save some families from the grief my family carries.”
alamancenews.com
Governor announces expansion of, and state incentives for, Alamance Foods in Burlington
The office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced the multi-million-dollar expansion of a Burlington-based food processing plant that promises to add some 135 new jobs to local labor market. According to the governor’s office, Alamance Foods has accepted a state-level subsidy to defray the cost of the proposed expansion of...
Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive robbed in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning. Winston-Salem police said it happened at the Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:30 a.m. A woman walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller...
A treat from Krispy Kreme: More jobs in Forsyth County to expand boxed items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – If you buy your Krispy Kreme products at the store – as opposed to lining up at a restaurant drive-thru – you might be investing in the company’s expanding operation in Forsyth County. Krispy Kreme, which is based in Charlotte but was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937, announced Tuesday that it […]
High Point University
HPU Poll: Most North Carolinians Say They Are Paying More For Gas, Other Goods
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 7, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, two-thirds (66%) of North Carolinians said they are paying a much higher price for gas for their cars than last year. North Carolinians were also asked how the prices they are currently paying for other...
High Point University
HPU Interior Design Students Redesign Local Hotel Rooms
J.H. Adams Inn selects the top group designs for two guest rooms. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 – High Point University interior design students’ prototypes were recently selected to refurbish guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn, local to the city of High Point. J.H. Adams Inn...
WXII 12
Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
